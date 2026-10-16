RJ Mitte’s Mom Breaks Silence, Revealing She Found Her Beloved Son After His Tragic Passing

Days after the shocking death of “Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte at 34, his mother broke her silence in a heartbreaking interview with NBC News on October 15, 2026, revealing that she was the one who found R.J. at his home.

“The reason I’m speaking out now is because I will never let RJ’s legacy die,” Dyna Mitte said. “The mother should never have to find their child this way. If I can save one person that is hurt, I think that’s what RJ would expect me to do.”

RJ Mitte Had a ‘Tough Weekend’ Before His Passing, His Mom Says

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RJ was best known for his role as Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston‘s lead character on “Breaking Bad.” Playing a teenager with cerebral palsy, a condition he was diagnosed with as a toddler, RJ was a “beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate,” his rep said in a statement, confirming that he died by suicide on October 12.

The actor died at his home in Brownsville, Texas, where his mom discovered him while delivering a sandwich for lunch to him that day, she told NBC.

“I know the weekend was a tough weekend,” she recalled. “He had some hurdles that weekend. I called him Monday morning. He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him. And that’s when I discovered him.”

Dyna said her son didn’t leave a suicide note, saying, “That’s the hardest thing right now.”

RJ Mitte’s Mom Had ‘Emotional’ Conversation with Bryan Cranston

Getty RJ Mitte with “Breaking Bad” co-stars Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul

Since RJ’s death, there have been reports of tension between Dyna and RJ’s fiancée, Kennedy Suarez. The couple got engaged in October 2025, but NBC News said it could not confirm whether the two were still together at the time of his passing. Suarez has not spoken publicly since the tragedy.

“I really don’t know all of the details they were going through, and I’m just going to leave it at that,” Dyna told the outlet.

Meanwhile, she has had meaningful interactions with some of RJ’s former cast members, including Cranston, who shared a lengthy tribute to his TV son hours after his passing.

“It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life,” Cranston wrote. “Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…”

“Bryan Cranston reached out to me,” Dyna told NBC. “We talked. It was an incredibly emotional conversation for both of us. Bryan truly treated him like a son. They were just all truly, truly amazing, with inspirational words about my son.”

Dyna wants to ensure R.J.’s legacy carries on, telling NBC, “He was a great actor. He was my son. He was an activist, a philanthropist. I just want him to be remembered for all the wonderful things he’s done in life.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.