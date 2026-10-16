Jack Osbourne Exposes the Advice Ozzy Osbourne Gave Him

Ozzy Osbourne let the world into his family’s home with “The Osbournes.” His fans still don’t know some things about how he raised his three children. But they’re opening up more after losing him. His son, Jack Osbourne, spoke about the advice his father gave him about life and his music taste.

Ozzy Osbourne Told Jack Osbourne to Trust His Gut

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“Ozzy & Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning” is a film focused on the farewell concert of the “Prince of Darkness.” The world premiere was on Oct. 14 in Los Angeles, and it’ll be released in theaters on Oct. 28. Jack revealed the life advice from his father that sticks with him.

“Trust your gut. Trust your gut always,” he told Us Weekly that his father told him. Osbourne said his father gave him unexpected music advice too. “Well, he hated my taste in it, so that’s what he taught me,” he joked.

Jack revealed his music taste with Hammer in 2011. He revealed that the first CD he bought was the “Independence Day” soundtrack. The reality star exposed another purchase that wasn’t common at the time.

“My first proper album was Blur’s ‘The Great Escape,'” he said. “Everyone was going mad about Oasis at the time, but I preferred Blur. I definitely don’t go back and listen to the soundtrack to Independence Day anymore! Things got better from there, I think.”

Jack Osbourne Says His Dad Continues to Help Him after His Death

Getty Jack and Aree Osbourne attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Jack said his father is still able to comfort him after his death. He appeared on the “Good Night with Ben Gleib” show and explained how his bad day was turned around.

“I had to go down to Mexico and I’m filming. My flight home was … a hellacious travel day, and I woke up, and I’m in like a pissed-off mood,” he said. “I end up getting to the airport, and I’m just in my head [and] having one of those like real negative, like [expletive] just whatever moments, and I’ve got my backpack on, headphones, marching through this airport and someone comes running up next to me and like bumps me, at which point I’m like the [expletive].”

Jack said he looked up and saw the man wore a Black Sabbath patch on his vest like a sign from his dad. “I’m like, ‘Okay, message heard,’” he said.

That’s not the only Osbourne who talked about receiving messages from the family’s patriarch. Kelly told The Sun that she takes candles to her father’s grave to speak to him. She wrote a note, asking him for help. Sharon Osbourne showed up the next day with a life coach to help her, and she felt like her message was answered.

The family continues to open up about their grief and pride for the Black Sabbath singer. “Ozzy & Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning” hits theaters on Oct. 28.