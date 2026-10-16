Anna Faris Shares Emotional Message After Chuck Lorre’s Comments About Her Exit From’Mom’

Anna Faris has reacted to Chuck Lorre’s comments regarding her exit from the hit CBS show “Mom.”

Tha actress shared a statement on social media, saying that she was “hurt” by his words, adding that she “never took a day of [the show] for granted.”

“Yikes. Yes, I read a few things. I really didn’t see that coming. Of course it hurts,” she wrote on Instagram. “Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted. I’m proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years.”

“I’ve been sober for a year and a half. I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it,” she continued. “Now I’m healthy, I’m working, and I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time. If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that’s useful. It gets better. I’m proof.”

The comments from Lorre were shared in his new memoir, Sitcom, in which an excerpt reads, “I wasn’t sure Anna would be appropriate for this kind of material. Then I thought about how badly I’d bungled my working relationship with Charlie Sheen.”

However, he decided that, “Someone’s personal life is none of my business. The mom in Mom would be, and should be, Anna Faris.”

“As the years went by, it became apparent that my initial reluctance to hire Anna was, in fact, correct,” he continued. “After six years, she left the show for mysterious reasons that were not mysterious to anyone on the show.”

Faris starred on the show for seven seasons, since it premiered in 2013, playing Christy, a recovering alcoholic who struggles with her job and family life as she navigates sobriety with her mom, Bonnie, played by Allison Janney. However, in 2020, she announced that she was leaving the show to “pursue new opportunities,” with the eighth and final season taking place without her.

Anna Faris Revealed The Reason Behind Her Decision To Leave ‘Mom’

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In an interview with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, she explained that her time on the show was the “most fulfilling and rewarding” years of her career.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience,” she continued. “While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

But as for her reason to leave, Faris says she began to “lose her focus” towards the end, adding that it was a “complicated time in her life.”

“The intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus,” she explained. “I think the marathon, I’d never had a job besides waitressing for over three and a half months.”

Anna Faris Recently Admitted She Almost Quit Acting Because Of Her Mental Health

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During a guest appearance on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast with Chelsea Handler in August, the actress admitted that she dealt with mental health struggles that led to her rethinking her acting career.

“I didn’t know what my ambition [was],” she explained. “I didn’t know where I stood, what opportunity there was.”

“I was, in hindsight, I think pretty depressed, like, premenopausal depression without recognizing it,” Faris continued. “I was just having a distant relationship with this city and my career and wondering if I had enough money to retire.”

But with this realization came a major change in her life. Faris decided to quit drinking.

“It was only in the last, like, year, I think, that I really started to notice and appreciate if and when people recognize me, they would usually smile,” she told Handler, adding that this is one of the “gifts” of her decision.