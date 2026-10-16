‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte Honored by Loved Ones at Emotional Celebration of Life: VIDEO

Family, friends, and community members came together Friday to remember RJ Mitte and the kindness he showed far beyond the television role that made him famous.

TMZ reported on Friday, October 16, that RJ, 34, was honored at a public celebration of life held at the Mitte Cultural District in Brownsville, Texas, just days after the “Breaking Bad” actor died Monday, October 12.

The gathering offered those closest to him a chance to share personal memories of the actor, philanthropist, and disability rights advocate.

The outlet also reported that a private funeral is being planned for a later date.

Close Friend Shares Touching Story About RJ Mitte

Among those who spoke was author M.J. Dougherty, a close friend of Mitte’s for more than a decade.

Dougherty recalled a moment at a recent movie premiere that captured the actor’s character away from cameras.

According to TMZ, Mitte stopped to help a man struggling to roll up a red carpet outside the event, despite being one of the stars attending the premiere.

The story reflected the generosity friends and colleagues have repeatedly highlighted since his death.

Mitte, who had cerebral palsy, also spent years advocating for greater opportunities and representation for people with disabilities in entertainment.

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His representative remembered him as a “beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate” while confirming his death.

RJ Mitte’s Mother Recalls Finding Her Son

Mitte’s mother, Dyna Mitte, has also spoken publicly about the painful final morning she spent trying to reach him.

She told NBC News she called him around 11 a.m. but wasn’t immediately concerned when he didn’t answer because he often slept until noon.

“I called him at 11 [a.m.],” she recalled. “He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

Mitte’s representative said he died by suicide. Dyna said she was not aware that her son had been experiencing mental health struggles and that she did not find a note.

She described RJ as a “special, special soul.”

Dyna Mitte Hopes Her Son’s Story Can Help Others

Dyna said she chose to speak publicly in hopes that another family might be spared the pain hers is experiencing.

“If me speaking out today might save someone else from going through the same situation, because a mother should never have to find their child this way,” she said. “If I can say one person is helped, I think that’s what RJ would expect.”

She also described “Breaking Bad” as an “incredible experience for [her] son,” whose work on the series brought him international recognition and gave him a platform for disability advocacy.

In the days since his death, former co-stars including Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Dean Norris have shared tributes remembering his warmth, determination and generosity.

Friday’s gathering brought that remembrance home to Texas, where those who knew RJ personally could honor the man behind the role and the work he devoted to helping others.

Mitte played Walter “Flynn” White Jr. throughout all five seasons of AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” appearing alongside Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from 2008 to 2013.