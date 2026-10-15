Sofia Vergara’s Ex Husband Reveals Shocking Toll of 7-Year Health Battle in Devastating Photos

Joe Manganiello — Sofia Vergara’s ex-husband — is showing just how severe his years-long health battle became, sharing hospital photos from a period when his weight was rapidly dropping, and doctors were still searching for answers.

Joe, 49, posted the deeply personal images on Instagram Thursday, October 15, revealing that he lost 60 pounds in just two weeks following major intestinal surgery.

Joe Manganiello Reveals 60-Pound Weight Loss

“TRIGGER WARNING. In the days following the amputation of my large intestine, my weight began to plummet,” Manganiello wrote.

“I would ultimately lose a total of 60 lbs during the two weeks following the surgery,” he added.

One image showed the “Magic Mike” actor sitting shirtless in a hospital chair during his recovery. “If you zoom in, you can see the top of my first ostomy bag creeping up over the sheets,” he wrote.

Another photograph showed his abdomen following a later procedure that reconnected his digestive tract and allowed the ostomy bag to be removed.

Actor Shows Physical Toll of Seven-Year Illness

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Manganiello also included close-up images documenting painful skin problems he experienced during the illness.

“My skin, an immune organ, was stricken with just about every condition known to man, usually in combination,” he wrote.

The “True Blood” alum first publicly detailed the scope of his health crisis earlier this year while preparing to release his memoir, “Bloodlines.”

He has described suffering a cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses that affected his thyroid, digestive system, skin, lungs and eyes. He experienced chronic pain, multiple procedures and periods when he was so weak he struggled to stand or walk.

Manganiello previously said doctors were unable to determine what had triggered the illness despite years of testing and treatment.

Manganiello Says He ‘Suffered in Silence’

For years, much of what Manganiello was experiencing remained hidden from the public.

“I suffered in silence battling a deadly mystery illness,” he said in a June Instagram video.

He said attempts to treat his symptoms with powerful medications sometimes made matters worse and brought additional side effects.

“And then in attempts to buy myself time,” he said, “I underwent very serious operations and procedures that mutilated parts of my body and left me so weak at times that I couldn’t stand up or walk.”

The actor has said the ordeal stretched across roughly seven years and became the foundation for “Bloodlines,” which was released Tuesday, October 13.

Joe Manganiello Says He Is Now Symptom-Free

Manganiello has since reached a far different place physically.

He has said he is now symptom-free and no longer taking medication following the surgery that reconnected his digestive tract.

Looking back, the actor has described the experience as both devastating and transformative.

“It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure,” he previously said, according to People.

He also hopes sharing what happened behind closed doors can help people facing their own frightening health struggles.

“If you’re out there and you’re suffering, there’s hope,” Manganiello said.