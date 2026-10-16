Ryan Phillippe Reveals ‘Wild’ Details of 2006 Oscar Night with Ex-Wife Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe has opened up about Oscar night details with Reese Witherspoon from two decades ago. The actor was married to Witherspoon when he and his then-wife both experienced significant success. The 2006 Oscars saw Phillippe’s film “Crash” win Best Picture while Witherspoon walked away with the Oscar for Best Actress. Phillippe, 52, looked back on the occasion fondly in an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Phillippe has since transitioned into a network TV career, while Witherspoon also shifted primarily to prestige TV dramas. Back then, however, the exes were riding high on their film careers. The pair parted ways shortly after the 2006 Oscars, but Phillippe still cherishes the “wild night” the pair enjoyed.

Ryan Phillippe And Reese Witherspoon Celebrated Their Oscar Successes Moments Apart

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Ryan Phillippe was part of the ensemble drama “Crash.” The film’s Oscar victory may have been controversial, but Phillippe only has happy memories. The actor’s then-wife, Reese Witherspoon, had her own reason to celebrate. The actress, 50, won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Walk the Line.”

According to Phillippe, the night remains one he looks back on. The actor stepped onto the stage mere minutes after Witherspoon had. The Best Picture Oscar was presented immediately after Best Actress, which meant both spouses got their moment in the spotlight.

Phillippe had double reason to celebrate, as the Oscar was handed out by none other than Morgan Freeman. The “Crash” star was completely starstruck by the acting legend, whom he met for the first time. Phillippe told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he was too busy trying to make Freeman’s acquaintance to celebrate the victory.

“Morgan Freeman was the presenter of the Best Picture, and I had never met Morgan Freeman, so I fanned out on stage at the Oscars,” the 52-year-old told the hosts. “I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted to meet you, sir,’ and this is while the producer is accepting the award. Kind of a funny moment.”

Ryan Phillippe And Reese Witherspoon Partied Until Early In The Morning

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Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon made the most of their time at the 2006 Oscars after-party. The married pair celebrated until “5 or 6 in the morning” along with the rest of the A-list attendees. Phillippe said they had “such a fun after-party” that he can still recall it two decades later.

The “9-1-1: Nashville” star called it a “wild night altogether,” mainly because of the euphoria from their double victory. The “Cruel Intentions” co-stars had been married for seven years by that point, while celebrating a peak in their individual careers. They announced their separations just eight months later before divorcing the following year.

Phillippe and Witherspoon have maintained a positive relationship despite the end of their marriage. The 52-year-old has spoken highly of his ex-wife, with whom he shares daughter Ava, 27, and son Deacon, 23. Phillippe is also father to daughter Kai, 15, after a short relationship with actress Alexis Knapp.

Witherspoon and Phillippe’s children have since followed in their famous parents’ footsteps. The “Crash” star has said he’s happy to impart advice from his experience to his children as they begin their own careers.