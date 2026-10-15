Josh Duhamel Gives Cheery ‘High’ Update after Surgery

Josh Duhamel speaks openly about his health these days because of his wellness company. He revealed that he has turned to testosterone replacement therapy and claimed it has improved his life in multiple ways. The actor needed shoulder surgery and gave an update afterward in positive spirits. The surgeon is famous for working with celebrities and athletes.

Josh Duhamel Thanks His Doctor after Shoulder Surgery

Getty Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the grand opening of Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Duhamel, 53, posted a video to his Instagram Story on Oct. 15. The “Ransom Canyon” star revealed how he was feeling after surgery and his optimism about his recovery.

“Hey, if I look high right now, it’s because I am,” the actor said, then widened his eyes. “I had shoulder surgery yesterday, and I just want to thank Dr. Neal ElAttrache and all the amazing technicians over at Kerlan-Jobe, all the administrators did an amazing job, the best in the business.”

He also said thank you to his wife, Audra Mari, who was driving the car. “She’s having to take really good care of me,” the actor said to the camera. “Alright, I’ll be back to 100 in no time.”

Dr. ElAttrache is an orthopaedic surgeon who has worked with Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and more. “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” star revealed why he used testosterone last month.

Why Josh Duhamel Likes Testosterone Replacement Therapy

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The actor was a guest on “The Human Upgrade” podcast and told host Dave Asprey that he started taking testosterone three times a week after his levels declined in his early 40s.

“I feel better now than I did in my early to mid-30s,” he claimed. “I’m not even kidding you. My joints, my back, my knees. I just feel stronger.”

Duhamel started a wellness company called Gatlan. His former agency discouraged him from speaking openly about testosterone, but he changed teams and moved forward with his plan. The actor said he had some “bad batches” of the supplement before he found a good source. He claimed that he feels better with it.

“We can actually stay stronger, younger, longer, and I feel like that’s actually why I did this,” he explained. “I just wanted to out of my own curiosity and fascination, and my own vanity probably, but mostly because I have young kids. I want to be able to be a good dad and [a] physical and vibrant father for them.”

The father shares a 13-year-old son, Axl, with Fergie. The “Transformers” actor married Mari, 32, in 2022. She was crowned Miss World 2016 then modeled. They welcomed a boy named Shepherd in 2024. This May, they welcomed a girl named Rocca de Leon Duhamel. The proud dad loves posting videos of his son’s soccer games on social media.

Netflix announced that “Ransom Canyon” has been canceled after two seasons. The series followed three ranch dynasties in Texas. He co-led the western with Minka Kelly. However, he has multiple movies in the pipeline.