Gorgeous ‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Reveals Dramatic Hair Transformation in New Photos

Beautiful “The Boys” actress Erin Moriarty has revealed an amazing hair transformation in a set of gorgeous new photographs.

Moriarty, 32, plays the superhero Starlight, also known as Annie January, in the hugely popular satirical Amazon Prime superhero series. However, she’s also known for appearing in the likes of like “Jessica Jones,” “True Detective,” and “Red Widow” on the small screen, as well as movies like 2013’s “The Kings of Summer,” 2016′” “Captain Fantastic,” and 2018’s “Monster Party” on the big screen.

She took to social media to show off her stunning new look to her fans. It’s undoubtedly a look fit for a superhero.

Erin Moriarty Has Opted for a Voluminous & 90s-Inspired Blowout Style

Getty Erin Moriarty’s previous less voluminous wavy hair.

In a new post on her Instagram account, Erin Moriarty has shared her brand new hair with the 2.8 million followers she has on the popular platform.

Moriarty’s settings on the post mean it isn’t embeddable here, but you can view it by clicking on our link to it.

The post includes a carousel of three photographs. Each snap shows Moriarty looking into the camera, showing off her gorgeous new hair.

She has opted for a highly polished, 90s-inspired blowout style that’s more voluminous than her previous looks. Color-wise, it’s a rich, dimensional honey-blonde shade utilizing a seamless blend of soft, subtle highlights and lowlights. Length-wise, it falls well past her chest. The smooth, sleek finish rounds it off beautifully — and, needless to say, it looks absolutely fabulous.

Her makeup is also immaculate in the pictures. It leaves her with a soft, monochromatic 90s-inspired glam look with a modern, luminous finish.

Moriarty tagged her hairstylist Marc Mena and makeup artist Karly Ketelle in the post, to deservedly acknowledge their great work.

The actress’ caption on her post reads, “”Hair is everything.” – Fleabag. Unfortunately correct.”

Fleetwood Mac’s 1973 soft folk rock track “Hypnotized” plays over Moriarty’s post.

Of course, Moriarty’s fans and followers had much to say about her new looked and rushed to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

‘That’s Our Starlight,’ Say Moriarty’s Fans

Getty Erin Moriarty’s previous light blonde hair.

The comments section of Erin Moriarty’s post is full of messages from her fans and followers. They had nothing but lovely things to say about it.

One of Moriarty’s followers commented, “Gorgeous and Stunning Erin 😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Another follower noted, “Looking good Erin Moriaty!😍”

Someone else posted, “So cute, and a kitten.😍”

“That’s our starlight 🔥🔥,” said somebody else.

Referencing some of the unsavory comments Moriarty has endured from faceless internet users in the past, one supportive fan wrote, “@erinelairmoriarty You look stunning and don’t let the trolls and haters online lower your self esteem and confidence. What you are is 100% beautiful ❤️.”

One Instagram user proclaimed, “Stunning goddess 😍😍😍😍.”

“Good god almighty,” said one gobsmacked person.

Last but not least, another individual commented, “What magnificent hair, absolute queen 😍.”

Moriarty hasn’t appeared on our screens since her role in the final season of the aforementioned “The Boys.” However, we look forward to seeing her acting again in the near future.

Erin Moriarty’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.