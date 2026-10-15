Inside Hilary Swank’s Quiet Life with Her Husband & Kids

“Million Dollar Baby” star Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider are the proud parents of fraternal twins. Their daughter, Aya, and son, Ohm, were born in April 2023.

The family was elated to announce that the twins were going to have another sibling, joining the family this winter.

As Hilary Swank explores various acting projects, she still maintains a quiet personal life with her soon-to-be family of five.

Hilary Swank Is Expecting Her Third Baby

Hilary Swank has won many awards for her countless appearances across film and television. But at the end of the day, her favorite role is being a wife and mother. In fact, she and her husband Philip Schneider are adding another child to their family.

At 52, it wasn’t the news that fans expected to hear from the actress. But even so, they expressed excitement for the family.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December, 😉👼🏼🫶🏼” the “Yellowjackets” actress shared on Instagram this month. Swank attached a video of her family as glow stick people dancing. Her figure has a little baby in its belly.

In the comments, fans showered the family with congratulations.

“🥹🥹🥹 the cutest announcement video. Congrats!!” one viewer wrote.

“I love this!!!! Wahooooo🎉🎉🎉” another added.

Like many celebrities, Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider have opted to keep their children’s faces hidden. Last Christmas, they shared a photo of the twins in matching plaid outfits in front of their Christmas tree. Fans hope their baby sibling will arrive in time for the holidays.

The Happy Couple Tied the Knot in 2018

Hilary Swank and entrepreneur Philip Schneider met on a blind date. Though he prefers to keep a lower profile on social media, Swank speaks quite fondly of him.

“It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’s wife Vicki and another close friend Jean. We met at 10:00 a.m. and parted ways at 11:00 p.m.,” Swank told Variety in 2018. “We clearly enjoyed our time!”

After a year and a half of dating, the couple decided to get engaged.

“We don’t know why waited that long!” the actress recalled of the big proposal back in 2016. “We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains. It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

The couple absolutely adores nature and immediately knew they wanted it to be a key feature of their wedding day. They married at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, surrounded by 800-year-old redwoods.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank told Variety. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

Fans wish the family nothing but a lifetime of happiness as they prepare to welcome their new baby into the world.

Hilary Swank will reprise her role in “Yellowjackets” season 4, coming to Paramount+ on November 20.