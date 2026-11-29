Fiona Lowe, who tragically passed away in late September, can be seen in a small role in a new movie.

Making her movie debut posthumously, the 13-year-old daughter of Chad Lowe and wife Kim Painter made her screen debut in a new Apple TV movie starring Chris Pratt.

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

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As People reports, Fiona Lowe has a small cameo role in “Way of the Warrior Kid,” appearing alongside her older sister, Mabel Lowe, as several “Bus Kids,” according to IMDb.

The film, which debuted on Apple TV on November 25, follows an injured Navy SEAL (Pratt) who mentors his shy young nephew (Jude Hill).

According to People, Apple TV “did not immediately respond” to a request for comment.

‘The Light of Our Lives’

Fiona was transported to a Los Angeles hospital in the early hours Tuesday, September 29, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled her death a suicide, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

On the day of their daughter’s death, Chad Lowe and wife Christina Painter issued a statement to People to announce Fiona’s passing at age 13.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the family said in that statement, remembering their youngest daughter as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

The statement continued by sharing, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

Sadly, the tragic cause of the youngster’s death was implied when the statement added, “Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Tributes to Fiona Lowe

Following her passing, various members of Fiona’s family paid tribute.

Father Chad Lowe marked what would have been her 14th birthday in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the young girl performing a ballet jump.

“With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would’ve been her 14th birthday,” the actor wrote.

He also admitted how devastated he and the rest of the family remained from her loss. “Our love is eternal,” he added.

The late child’s older sister, Mabel, also shared a tribute. “I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now,” she wrote in an Instagram post that she subsequently deleted.

She continued by writing, “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much.”

The post was greeted with sympathetic comments.

“I am so sorry, sweet girl,” wrote one of her followers. “My heart goes out to you, your sisters; one lost and one surviving and carrying this grief along with you, and your parents. You are strong and you will heal. I am sending the biggest, warmest hugs.”