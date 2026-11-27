Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, whom he married in August 2009, gave a rare look into their family life when she posted photos on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26.

Rhea Durham Shares Thanksgiving Family Photos

In the photos, Wahlberg and Durham pose with two of their four children: Brendan, 18, and Ella Rae, 23. Missing from the photo are Michael, 20, and their youngest child, Grace, 16. The photos show the proud parents posing with their two children inside their home, and their son Brendan is towering over them.

In another photo, Durham posed with Ella Rae, smiling into the camera for a sweet mom-and-daughter moment. The model also shared a photo of her daughter posing in her red dress. She looks so pretty and grown up. In the caption, Durham wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving!! Couldn’t get everyone but did my best.”

The post drew a flood of comments from fans. “LEGENDARY FAMILY. STAY PRAYED UP,” a comment reads. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING WAHLBERG FAMILY!!!!! May God bless it!” another fan shared.

A third comment reads, “What a beautiful, blessed family.”

Wahlberg has embraced fatherhood, and while he has enjoyed incredible success in his career, with his latest projects including “By Any Means,” “Balls Up,” “Play Dirty,” and “The Family Plan 2,” he is also working toward something bigger. “For me, everything I do now, it’s for my kids. It’s for their future,” Wahlberg told Us Weekly in 2025. “I try to find that balance.”

He added, “[I’m] trying to find that balance of spending quality time with them, and then also being able to fulfill my creative endeavors.” But his children are a tough crowd, and when asked if they were impressed by his action movies, Wahlberg was honest: “Ehh, a little bit. Here and there. Every once in a while,” he admitted.

Mark Wahlberg’s Beautiful Family

Family is important to the Wahlbergs, and although the “Ted” actor and his wife keep their children out of the spotlight, there have been rare glimpses into their lives through social media photos, occasional public appearances, and interviews.

In a November 2025 interview with ExtraTV, Wahlberg shared some of their holiday traditions, saying, “We’re big into movies. We’re always together on the holidays. That’s the time we have to be together. It’s mandatory… We get to have breakfast together and lunch together and dinner together.”

In a November 25 interview with Today this year, Wahlberg revealed his love for desserts after Brooklyn Beckham said he was making a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving. “You should make a chocolate cream pie, a pecan pie. The desserts are very important,” Wahlberg said. Adding a Boston cream pie is a favorite. “You’ll like them, so good. Chocolate pudding, vanilla (cake), vanilla frosting, and that’s pretty much it.”

In the interview, Wahlberg also shared his Thanksgiving plans for this year. “Thanksgiving at home with the family, lots of leftovers, and then I’ll get back into training on Friday,” he said. “But we’re going to then visit with my daughter. We’re going to go to a football game, hang out, and then another little family trip.”