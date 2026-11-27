Academy Award-nominated Irish actor Liam Neeson has revealed he believes “Taken” leaves the “James Bond” franchise in the shade when it comes to action movies.

Neeson, 74, is defying his septuagenarian status with a new action thriller movie that’s out now. “The Mongoose” was released in the United States on October 30, 2026.

Per IMDb, the film’s plot is as follows: “A highly decorated combat vet, Ryan ”Fang” Flanagan, is fleeing a murder scene at 130 miles an hour in a Mustang Shelby Super Snake GT350.”

The “Schindler’s List” and “Batman Begins” actor was talking to Entertainment Tonight, alongside his long-time stunt double (and now “The Mongoose” director) Mark Vanselow, when he confirmed his belief that “Taken” is the ultimate action franchise.

Liam Neeson First Discussed His Age & Career

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In his chat with Entertainment Tonight, before the topic of “Taken” versus “James Bond” arose, the outlet’s interviewer brought up Liam Neeson’s age as a point of discussion.

The interviewer said, “Liam, you are the definition of ‘age is just a number.’ We keep coming back to these physically demanding roles.”

Neeson replied, “Well, I’ve been lucky. I’ve been offered them — and still been offered them. There’s a couple more in the pipeline.”

The chat then turned to Mark Vanselow, who’s directing Neeson in “The Mongoose,” but who has been Neeson’s stunt double for three decades and in around 30 productions.

Vanselow said of his relationship with Neeson, “It’s amazing. I couldn’t have done it without all of his support.”

Entertainment Tonight then played a scene from the 2006 revisionist Western flick “Seraphim Falls.” Vanselow was Neeson’s stunt double for that one, in which Neeson starred opposite former “James Bond” actor Pierce Brosnan.

The pair discussed their respective mishaps on the set of the film while filming scenes with Neeson’s fellow Irishman Brosnan, which turned the topic onto the conversation of Bond.

‘Taken’ Appealed to the Little Boy in Neeson

Getty Liam Neeson.

Entertainment Tonight then explained how Liam Neeson was in his mid-50s when he landed his career-reigniting role in “Taken.” At that point, footage is played of Neeson talking about the movie at the time of its release in 2008.

Neeson said, “It appealed to the little boy in me. I loved it, you know, I loved doing all that physicality stuff, you know. I mean forget James Bond, this is the real deal, you know.”

It then reverts back to Neeson today — and 74-year-old Neeson agrees with his 2008 self on that topic.

“Forget James Bond,” reiterated Neeson to Entertainment Tonight.

He then explained why his “Taken” role topped anything else in his action career, comparing it to his childhood fun. Neeson said, “I mean, as a kid, I grew up with ‘Cowboys and Indians,’ we played. And we would always have a fight sequence with your best buddy that lived at the end of the street.”

Mark Vanselow then chimed in about Leeson, saying, “What I like is that he likes to do as much of the fight himself, so then I can just be a craft service and I don’t have to do anything.”

Neeson’s upcoming roles include the crime comedy “4 Kids Walk Into a Bank,” the comedy-drama “The Splendid Thing,” the action thriller “The Riker’s Ghost,” the crime action sequel “Run All Night 2,” the drama thriller “Charlie Johnson in the Flames,” and the biographical sports drama “Believe 13.”

We look forward to watching them all.

Liam Neeson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.