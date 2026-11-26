Colin Farrell is a father of two sons; he shares his firstborn, James Padraig Farrell, with his ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave, and his second, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curús. For the most part, the “Phone Booth” actor’s sons have remained out of the limelight, although that has changed recently.

Farrell has shared a rare glimpse into his sons’ lives, and the impact they have had on his own life, in the documentary, “The Slightest Touch.”

Getty Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023

In the HBO documentary, Farrell showed photos of his sons and reflected on the memories. “There’s me with Henry, and that’s James when he’s only little,” he said, Entertainment Weekly reports. James was born with Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder, which was confirmed by genetic testing in early childhood.

“There’s James when he’s tiny, still on the bottle,” Farrell said of another photo. “A different bottle than I was on at that stage [in my life]. I was still on the bottle as well.”

Farrell has been open about his struggles with alcohol, but becoming a father inspired his sobriety. “I got clean when James was 2 1/2. So I made James my higher power,” he said, becoming visibly emotional. “I remember when James was born, I remember thinking, I’m just going to be his friend. Like, that’s all a (expletive) 6-month-old child needs is a friend. No.”

When the actor went to rehab, he took photos of his young son with him. “I had pictures of him. Just thinking about him a lot, of course, in rehab,” he shared, Entertainment Weekly reports. “They really have raised me. They really have, both my boys. You know, just by virtue of their existence and the honor of being a father to the two of them.”

Colin Farrell Reveals Years of Substance Abuse

Getty Colin Farrell speaks onstage during Netflix’s “The Lineup: Live From The Egyptian” in 2025

After having his son, Farrell came to the realization that he needed to be a hands-on father because his son needed him, even more because of his genetic disorder. “He needed a dad and a little bit more possibly than other children do because I kind of knew at that point that he was never going to be able to take care of himself,” he said. “James only knows himself as he is,” Farrell said. “He doesn’t know life without Angelman’s. It just means that he never had to experience loss. He lives a very full life.”

Farrell’s comments about fatherhood and sobriety are honest and vulnerable, and sharing so much of his life, and of his sons, has been a rare and wonderful thing for fans.

In the documentary, Farrell also revealed when and why he started drinking and reflected on years of substance abuse. “When I started drinking when I was 13 or 14, I just found that I came out of my shell and I could relate to people,” he said, People reports. “And I was louder. I don’t know if I was funnier or not, but I felt like I was funnier. We got to the local pub in Castleknock. Me and the lads would have four or five pints on a Tuesday night.”

He continued, “But I got home and I get started into a bottle of Jack Daniels and smoke a little bit of hash, getting absolutely out of my mind. And at that point even then, if I look back, I can go, ‘Was I having fun?’ or ‘That wasn’t fun.’ But it was an articulation of something. It was an articulation of a need.”

Farrell also revealed that he was deeply emotional as a child and wondered if this could have played a role in his substance abuse. “And then there were years of abuse of every drug you can think of. But I think it was just as simple as being a sensitive child,” he said. “I was just a sensitive child. I felt things very deeply, and I just had nowhere to try to understand or contextualize what those feelings meant.”