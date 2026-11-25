Cole and Dylan Sprouse are giving fans a rare look into their relationship as adults, years after growing up together in front of the cameras.

On November 23, Cole joined Dylan on the “Wildmen” podcast for an episode titled “Cole and Dylan Sprouse Talk Openly for the First Time in a Decade.”

The brothers spent the episode reminiscing about their childhood, sharing stories from their early acting careers and discussing how their relationship has evolved over the years.

Their conversation also gave fans an opportunity to see how much the former Disney Channel stars have changed since their days on “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”

Cole and Dylan Sprouse Revisit Their Childhood Acting Careers

The brothers wasted little time joking with one another, even acknowledging that listeners might struggle to distinguish their voices without watching the video.

As the conversation turned to their childhood, the twins recalled attending auditions together before landing their Disney Channel roles.

One particularly memorable experience involved auditioning for Thing One and Thing Two in “The Cat in the Hat.”

The brothers remembered entering a dance studio filled with props and mirrors, where the casting director instructed them to go crazy.

They took the instructions literally, wrestling with one another and accidentally breaking a mirror during the audition.

Although neither landed a role in the movie, the brothers laughed as they revisited the experience years later.

They also discussed how their experiences as child actors influenced their perspectives on the entertainment industry and how much the audition process has changed since they were younger.

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Cole and Dylan Sprouse Discuss Developing Their Own Identities

Despite spending much of their childhood together, the brothers eventually recognized the importance of developing separate interests and friendships.

Cole recalled that Dylan approached him about establishing separate friend groups when they were around 15.

“I’m going to have my friends, you’re going to have your friends. We’re going to build like different identities,” Cole remembered Dylan telling him.

Cole explained that he believes many identical twins reach a similar turning point after spending years being viewed as a pair.

He subsequently developed friendships with people who shared his interest in filmmaking, some of whom remain close friends today.

The brothers also discussed how fans have compared them throughout their careers, sometimes expressing a preference for one twin over the other.

Despite those comparisons, the actors questioned why expressing appreciation for one brother needed to come at the expense of the other.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse Reflect on Their Relationship as Adults

The twins also revisited the period when Cole began filming “Riverdale” in Vancouver while Dylan remained in New York.

Cole described that chapter as their “second split,” following years of working together and attending the same college.

With Cole spending approximately 10 months a year filming, the brothers experienced their longest period of living apart.

However, they recalled spending more time together toward the end of the series as Cole began traveling back more frequently.

Throughout the podcast, the brothers balanced more personal conversations with the playful teasing that characterized much of their appearance.

Their reunion gave longtime fans a chance to catch up with the twins and hear stories about their shared experiences directly from both brothers.