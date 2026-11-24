Carys Douglas has opened up about how her parents, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, warned her about being labeled as a “nepo baby”. The young stunner has been working hard to carve her own path in the media industry, but it’s hard to escape being given a label when your parents are already both such big name stars.

What Did Carys Reveal?

Getty Michael Douglas with daughter Carys by his side a

In a recent interview with ELLE magazine, Carys chatted about the pressure she feels to create her own identity, as well as the warnings and advice given to her by her family.

The star began by sharing that her parents “do not hide” from her that others may have “preconceived notions” about her embarking on an acting career due to the family she comes from. She then explained more about carving her own path, saying: “They taught me that building my own identity depended on me and no-one else. It was my responsibility, and it still is. As time has gone on, I’ve come to understand that there are different ways to deal with that kind of pressure.”

Carys’ father Michael has previously opened up about how much he dislikes the label of “nepo baby”, deeming it to be an “unfortunate title”. Catherine further added that it’s “horrible because these kids didn’t ask to be born into this, they’re finding their own way in life” and all you can do is “go with your dreams, your passion.”

Catherine continued to chat about how Carys loves acting, and it isn’t just because it is what her parents are doing. She noted: “But they love it, and they’re good. Otherwise, Michael and I would be the first to go, ‘you know what? Maybe law school looks really good'”.

Carys Career Ambitions

The news comes at the same time as Carys revealing that she secretly underwent a health battle that stopped her career as a professional dancer in its tracks. At the young age of 13, Carys had to undergo a spinal surgery, which made it far harder for her to be able to dance on a competitive label.

She shared that she still enjoys dancing sometimes but can no longer do it in the capacity that she wished to, telling ELLE: “I used to dance a lot, but I had spinal surgery when I was thirteen. I still dance, although not professionally or in competitions anymore.”

Watching her mother Catherine dance was definitely a source of inspiration for Carys, who recalled a sweet anecdote of Catherine showing her tap dancing as a kid. She fondly explained: “I do remember that when I was a bit older and I was dancing too, she wanted to teach me tap dancing. I told her I didn’t want to learn from my mother. Then she did a few steps, and I was stunned: ‘Wow, that’s impressive. I’m not going to compete with that.”

Today Carys works a number of jobs in the media industry, including acting, modeling, producing and directing. After graduating from Brown University last with with a double major in film and international relations, Carys made her stage debut acting in a play by Anton Chekhov called The Seagull. She has also worked behind the scenes co-producing and directing indie and off-Broadway productions such as The Problem With Poets.

