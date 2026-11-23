Taylor Swift is helping Brenda Lee kick off the holiday season with a surprise she’ll never forget!

The pop superstar surprised the 81-year-old music legend with a Diamond plaque honoring her Christmas classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” nearly seven decades after the song was first released.

Swift, 36, personally presented Lee with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) award in Nashville on Monday, Nov. 16, recognizing the song’s milestone of 10 million certified units in the United States.

Lee shared a video of the surprise on Instagram on Nov. 23, along with a photo of the two singers posing together with the plaque.

“Got the biggest surprise ever to kick off this Rockin’ season!” Lee wrote, celebrating the song becoming only the second Christmas recording to achieve Diamond certification.

Brenda Lee Gets Emotional During Taylor Swift’s Surprise

The video captured Swift entering the room with the plaque before the two singers shared a playful exchange about their height difference.

Lee joked about whether Swift had grown another foot since their last meeting, prompting the singer to respond, “One per year, yeah.”

Swift then expressed how much the moment meant to her, having admired Lee’s music for years.

“I’m so happy to have this moment with you,” Swift told Lee. “I’ve been such a fan for so long.”

Lee returned the compliment with another joke.

“And I’m a fan. I wish you wasn’t so tall,” she replied.

As Swift presented the award, Lee became emotional while reflecting on the people who helped bring the holiday classic to life.

She acknowledged songwriter Johnny Marks, producer Owen Bradley and the studio musicians who worked on the original recording.

Swift also thanked Lee for creating a song that has become part of Christmas celebrations for generations of families.

The two singers have shared a mutual admiration for years.

In a 2017 essay for the book “Woman Walk the Line,” Swift described Lee as “the singer who mastered the sound of heartbreak,” according Rolling Stone.

Swift has also performed Lee’s song “I’m Sorry” onstage, while Lee has displayed an autographed guitar from the pop superstar in her home.

Brenda Lee’s Christmas Classic Reaches a Major Milestone

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Lee recorded “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in 1958 when she was just 13 years old.

The holiday favorite has continued returning to the Billboard charts each Christmas season, eventually reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2023, 65 years after its release.

According to People, the achievement made Lee the oldest artist to top the chart. The song has also returned to the Hot 100 this holiday season, recently landing at No. 30.

With its latest certification, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” joins Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as the only two Christmas songs to earn Diamond status from the RIAA.

Carey’s holiday hit reached the milestone in 2021.

The recognition comes as Swift has been spending more time in Nashville, where she recently attended her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

She also performed at the 60th CMA Awards, joining several country music artists for a performance that included her 2006 hit “Our Song.”

For Lee, the surprise marked another achievement for a song she recorded as a teenager.

“I’m one of the many, many fans of your iconic song,” Swift told her. “It’s such an incredible song, and I’m not the only person that feels that way.”