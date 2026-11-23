Tyson Fury is speaking publicly about a previously undisclosed schizophrenia diagnosis, revealing just how frightening his mental health struggles became.

In his new Netflix documentary, the heavyweight boxing champion recalls experiencing crippling anxiety and fearing he would end up in a psychiatric facility.

His wife and father also discuss the diagnosis and its impact on their family.

Tyson Fury Opens Up About Schizophrenia Diagnosis

Getty Tyson Fury looks on during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson, 38, discusses his diagnosis in the new documentary “Tyson Fury,” which premieres on Netflix on Friday, November 27.

According to Sky Sports, the boxer was diagnosed with schizophrenia following his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko. He was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Deadline reported that, recalling the difficult period, Tyson said: “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”

The revelation comes more than a decade after Tyson became world heavyweight champion, a career milestone followed by significant personal and professional difficulties.

Tyson Fury Recalls Severe Anxiety and Seeking Psychiatric Help

The two-time heavyweight champion also described the symptoms that eventually prompted him to seek professional treatment.

“I was waking up in the night like this, the anxiety was crippling me. I just could not overcome it. Completely gone, and that’s when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me like a gazillion questions and stuff, and I ticked all the boxes, whatever was going on. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder…”

Tyson has previously discussed his experiences with depression, substance use and bipolar disorder, but the schizophrenia diagnosis had not been widely disclosed.

The documentary examines those struggles alongside his withdrawal from boxing and eventual return to the sport.

Tyson Fury’s Wife Paris and Father John Discuss His Diagnosis

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Paris also recalls learning about her husband’s schizophrenia diagnosis and struggling to understand what it meant.

“He’s a mild schizophrenic and even then the penny didn’t drop. It was like, don’t be silly. What’s she on about? Schizophrenic, maniacs are schizophrenic. You’re not schizophrenic, you know?”

Her remarks describe her initial reaction, including misconceptions about schizophrenia.

Tyson’s father also acknowledges that he did not fully recognize his son’s mental health difficulties at the time.

“I can tell you this. When I look back, it’s always been there. Me being who I am and no understanding of anything, I didn’t want to see a depressed kid. And if I did see it, I paid no mind to it. But I understand now. It’s an illness, a terrible illness, I suffer with it myself.”

When Will Tyson Fury’s Netflix Documentary Be Released?

Directed by Lucy Wilcox, the feature-length documentary will premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 27.

The film includes 27 hours of interviews recorded over six months, along with previously unseen footage. It explores Tyson’s childhood, his relationships with his family, addiction, personal losses, and the challenges he faced after becoming heavyweight champion.

According to Variety, speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Wilcox explained why the diagnosis became an important part of the film.

“His bipolar is so on the surface. I think when I found out Tyson was diagnosed with schizophrenia, that hadn’t really been out there before, and that was a big thing for him to talk about.”

The documentary arrives two weeks before Tyson’s highly anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua on Friday, December 11, in Cardiff, Wales, according to the U.S. Sun.

The bout will stream live on Netflix, marking another major chapter in Tyson’s career as he publicly addresses the mental health challenges he has faced outside the ring.

(If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, help is available. In the U.S., you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support, 24/7.)