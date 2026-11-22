Sandra Bullock is making memories with the people closest to her during a fun-filled family outing.

The “Practical Magic” star gave fans a rare glimpse of a trip to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, with her children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 13. In a Nov. 22 Instagram post, Bullock shared photos and videos showing the group enjoying rides, treats and the park’s holiday atmosphere.

Bullock Shares Her Fun Family Outing

“Sometimes you just need to stop worrying and remind yourself of what it feels like to be a kid,” the Oscar winner wrote. “FYI There are no calories in ice cream if you ride the Guardians of the Galaxy ride and don’t cry.”

Bullock wasn’t the only familiar face enjoying the outing. She was joined by longtime friend Josh Holloway, his wife, Yessica Holloway, and their son, Hunter, 12.

The actress tagged her friends in the post and summed up the group with a simple caption: “family and friends,” followed by a heart emoji.

Her children were front and center throughout the carousel. The opening image showed Louis and Laila walking along Hollywood Boulevard at Disney California Adventure, offering a glimpse of the family enjoying time together away from the spotlight.

Bullock also shared footage and photos from several popular attractions. The group took on Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and Space Mountain during their visit.

One particularly fun image showed Bullock riding a roller coaster with her children. Laila could be seen smiling and looking toward her mom as they enjoyed the attraction together.

Another picture captured the group from behind as they walked through the park. Bullock kept her look casual, wearing a Disneyland baseball cap while spending the day with her loved ones.

Of course, the outing also included a stop for something sweet. The actress shared a photo of a cup of ice cream, giving fans a look at one of the treats she enjoyed during the visit.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Bullock also took a moment to reflect on what she appreciates most. She reshared photos from the outing on her Instagram Stories, adding a message about the things that make her happy.

“Things I’m thankful for: family, friends, life, ice cream, EVERYTHING,” she wrote.

Fans Loved Her Latest Post

Fans were delighted to see the actress sharing a glimpse of her personal life, with several imagining what it would be like to run into her at the theme park.

“Imagine racing against Sandra Bullock on Cars Land and her calling you Losers!” one person joked.

“Why oh why can’t l ever be at The Land the same time that SB is there?? sigh” another fan wrote.

Others shared how much the unexpected sighting would mean to them. “If I looked over and saw the Sandra Bullock I think it would make my life. Not my day, not my year, my LIFE,” one commenter said.

Another praised the actress for making time for the people she loves, writing, “You are admirable to put a great importance on family and friends and fun with what a challenging career and life I can only imagine that you have!”

For Bullock, the day appeared to be about enjoying the simple things: time with family, good friends and a little Disneyland magic.