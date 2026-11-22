Quentin Tarantino has some exciting family news to share. The acclaimed filmmaker and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, have welcomed their third child together.

The couple is now a family of five following the arrival of a baby boy, a representative for the director confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Two Shared the Happy News

“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” the representative said.

The newborn joins the couple’s two older children, son Leo, 6, and daughter Adriana, 4. Leo was born in February 2020, while Adriana arrived in July 2022. The couple has generally kept their children out of the spotlight, sharing only occasional details about their family life.

Tarantino, 63, has previously spoken about how much he enjoys being a father and how parenthood has influenced his professional priorities.

During a January 2023 appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet, the filmmaker gave Page Six a cheerful update about raising his two young children. At the time, Leo was nearly 3, while his daughter was around 6 months old.

“Good! Good!” he said when asked how he was enjoying fatherhood.

The Couple Are Notoriously Private When It Comes to Their Children

Two years later, Tarantino offered another glimpse into his life as a dad while attending the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. He explained that he was in no rush to begin production on his next movie because he wanted to spend more time with his children.

“I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production… Next month my son turns 5, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter,” he said, according to Variety.

He went on to explain why he wanted to wait until his son was old enough to understand what his father does for a living.

“The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life.”

Tarantino also praised his daughter, suggesting she was already bright enough to understand his work.

“She’s already such a genius, she’ll just get it,” he said.

The filmmaker’s relationship with Pick began long before they became parents. The two first met in Israel in 2009 while Tarantino was promoting one of his projects. They began dating but eventually separated.

They reconnected around 2016 and became engaged during the summer of 2017. In November 2018, they married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Since welcoming Leo and Adriana, Tarantino has occasionally discussed how fatherhood has changed his outlook on work and the importance of making memories with his children.

Now, the arrival of their third baby marks another major milestone for the couple as they welcome a new addition to their growing family.