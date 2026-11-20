Hollywood is in mourning as veteran character actor E.J. Carroll has passed away. The actor, 66, was known for roles in shows such as “Blue Bloods,” “Boardwalk Empire,” 2013’s “Grand Theft Auto,” and “Law & Order.”

According to Deadline, Carroll passed away on November 19. A representative for the actor stated that he died suddenly while on his way to a voice-over job. However, no cause of death has been given.

“E.J. Carroll was a consummate actor known and loved for his intense commitment to the characters he played,” began a statement.

“There isn’t an actor in New York that hadn’t worked with or crossed paths with E.J., known for stealing scenes alongside Robert De Niro, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Dern, and most recently Jalen Brunson and Quinta Brunson. He will be greatly missed by the acting community, which he lived for.”

E.J. Carroll’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten

Carroll was born in 1960 and didn’t begin his career in television and film until the early 2000s. Per IMDb, his first on-screen credit came in a 2001 film called “Pipe Dream.”

From there, he appeared in multiple episodes of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Carroll also appeared on the big screen, perhaps most notably in the acclaimed 2009 film “The Wrestler.” Other projects include “Everything’s Fine,” “The Cake Eaters,” “The Capers,” “The Winning Season,” “The Hungry Ghosts,” and “A Fish Story.”

2013 was also a big year for Carroll as he did voice work in “Grand Theft Auto V” and appeared in the hit series “Blue Bloods.” Other notable roles for the actor include “The Deuce,” “The Blacklist,” “Damages,” “High Maintenance,” “Pose,” and “The Punisher.”

Carroll’s last credited role was in 2026’s “The Mayflower,” where he played a stalker.

Tributes Are Pouring in For The ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor

After news of Carroll’s death broke, many who were fans of his work as a character actor took to social media to leave heartfelt tributes.

One person said, “E.J. Carroll was always great in those blue-collar roles. He may not have been the biggest star, but he has a legacy that can’t be forgotten.”

Someone else said, “Rest in peace. I remember him from ‘Blue Bloods.” One of Carroll’s friends also paid tribute to the actor; he said, “E.J. Carroll was quite simply the nicest guy in the world. He was always thinking of other people. His texts to me were so often check-ins on how I was doing. ‘Making sure YOU are good,’ That was E.J.”

The tribute continued, “He was always incredibly thankful to me for everything I did, when the truth is, the privilege was mine. “If Jon Mason believes? I believe,” he told me once. I’ll carry that trust with me.”

From there, the tribute mentioned Carroll’s faith. It continued, “Faith was huge to him. He believed in God wholeheartedly. ‘I’ll say a prayer. They DO work,’ he used to tell me. And he was always saying it: keep the faith. So that’s how I’ll say goodbye. Keep the faith, E.J. Thanks always.”

Someone else said, “EJ was such a sweet man. We always loved seeing him. He will be missed tremendously.”

Lastly, a different social media user said, “My heartfelt condolences to you and all who loved him. May all your precious memories comfort you and bring you joy as you celebrate his life and your friendship. May he fly with the angels.”