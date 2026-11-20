While many Hollywood stars prefer to keep their cosmetic procedures private, Jennifer Lawrence isn’t shying away from discussing hers. The Oscar-winning actress opened up about her recent breast implant surgery during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Thursday, November 19, alongside her “Hunger Games” co-star Josh Hutcherson.

The conversation took a humorous turn when the show’s host asked her about an unusual incident involving a Bravo reality star.

Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Breast Implants

Getty Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” on November 16, 2026

Lawrence, 36, made the admission during a segment about Bravo personalities with host Andy Cohen.

The discussion began when Cohen brought up Hailey Glassman, a new cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” who had described breaking her nose during an intimate encounter.

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“Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?” Cohen asked.

“Yes, and I have implants,” Lawrence replied.

“You do?” the host asked. “Yeah, they’re new, really,” she answered.

The actress then adjusted her shawl and playfully showed off her figure as the studio audience cheered. Hutcherson, who was seated beside her, laughed during the exchange.

The moment quickly turned into a discussion about the actress’s recent procedure, with Lawrence sharing details about her surgeon and implant size.

Who Performed Jennifer Lawrence’s Breast Implant Surgery?

Getty Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Lawrence revealed that Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, a plastic surgeon based in Santa Monica, California, performed her procedure.

The revelation came after Cohen complimented her appearance. “They’re beautiful,” the Bravo host told her. Lawrence thanked him for the compliment before the conversation moved to another question.

Although the actress openly discussed having implants, she did not disclose the exact date of her surgery or offer further details about her recovery.

What Size Are Jennifer Lawrence’s Breast Implants?

Cohen also asked Jennifer about her current cup size. “What is that? Are those Bs?” he asked. “No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were,” Lawrence responded.

Cohen continued the lighthearted exchange, telling her, “I appreciate your restraint.”

Lawrence then returned to the original discussion with another joke.

“Anyway, I’ve broken two noses,” she said.

The conversation offered viewers an unusually frank account of the actress’s cosmetic procedure, although Lawrence had previously discussed having work done in interviews.

What Has Jennifer Lawrence Said About Plastic Surgery and Motherhood?

The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress has spoken openly about the physical changes she experienced after becoming a mother.

Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have two sons, and they married in 2019.

During an October 2025 interview with The New Yorker, she discussed how her body changed following her pregnancies.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

The actress also discussed cosmetic procedures and her approach to aging in an October 2026 interview with The Cut.

Her latest appearance comes as she continues balancing motherhood with her Hollywood career.

Lawrence starred in the 2025 psychological drama “Die My Love,” which explored postpartum depression. She is also set to appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in director Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming adaptation of “What Happens at Night.”