Lance Broadway, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who later built an acting career in Hollywood, has died. He was 43.

Broadway was found dead inside the stairwell of a Dallas apartment complex on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to TMZ. The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed his death, but his cause of death remains pending.

Dallas police told TMZ that officers responded to a 911 call around 6:40 p.m. after someone discovered his body. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Broadway Was in Numerous Films & Shows

Broadway made the transition from professional baseball to acting after his time in the major leagues. His screen credits included the 2013 action movie “Olympus Has Fallen” and the science fiction film “Beyond the Trek.” He also appeared in several television series, including “Lucifer,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Colony.”

His path to Hollywood began with a simple decision to try something different.

In a 2013 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Broadway explained that he took an acting class in November 2010 and quickly discovered a new passion.

“I loved it and stuck with it,” he said.

He also described the experience of joining the cast of “Olympus Has Fallen,” comparing it to entering a major league locker room surrounded by established players.

He said it “was the same feeling as walking into a big-league locker room with guys that you knew were established, had earned the right to speak, and you do not have that right.”

Broadway explained that he approached acting with the same respect he had learned during his baseball career.

“I try to take that same approach on set of, you’ve never done this before, you don’t know what you’re talking about, so just be seen and say ‘Yes sir, Yes ma’am’ and do not be heard unless there is an appropriate time.”

All About His Baseball Career

Before pursuing entertainment, Broadway played for the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. The White Sox selected him in the 2005 MLB Draft, and he made his major league debut in 2007.

After spending parts of three seasons with Chicago, he joined the Mets in 2009. He finished his major league career with a 2-2 record and 39 strikeouts. He later played for the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league organization before retiring from professional baseball.

Broadway eventually remained connected to the sport in a different capacity. More recently, he worked as a coach with Canes Baseball, an organization focused on helping high school players develop their skills and prepare to compete at the collegiate level.

News of his death prompted reactions from fans who remembered his time on the baseball field.

Another added, “Dang. I remember when he was a hot prospect. Rest well.”

“Oh no,” one wrote.

Broadway’s career took him from the major league mound to film and television sets, giving him an unusual path through two very different industries. His death at 43 leaves questions about the circumstances surrounding his passing, with the medical examiner’s determination still pending.