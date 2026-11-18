Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg is mourning the loss of a beloved family member and best friend. The “Boston Blue” star revealed that his friend of over 40 years and stylist, Patrick Petty, died in an emotional tribute.

Donnie Wahlberg Shares Touching Tribute to Patrick Petty

In an Instagram post, Wahlberg shared a carousel of photos of him with Petty throughout the years. Through photos of them courtside at Boston Celtics games, flying together, at football games, and family pictures, Wahlberg gave a brief glimpse into his and Petty’s long-time friendship.

“Rest peacefully, my dear friend and brother, Patrick Petty. We’ve had almost 40 years of friendship. We’ve travelled the world together, had the most amazing times together, seen championships together, shared triumphs and losses, together,” Wahlberg began his very lengthy tribute.

The actor remarked that Petty was there when he met his wife, Jenny McCarthy, and that Wahlberg was there when Petty met his wife, Maritza DeCampos. They watched their children grow up as they lived a life they could have only dreamed of.

“We’ve had more talks, and more late nights “talking til the sun came up”, than I can even count. We laughed. We cried. We’ve truly been through it all, and then some! It’s like we’ve lived a dozen lifetimes together — all in one precious friendship!” he wrote.

Wahlberg praised Petty as a stylist and how he made every client he worked for look and feel like “a million bucks”. Petty’s groundbreaking accomplishments in fashion were acknowledged, as was the impact he had on pop culture. Then Wahlberg got to their personal relationship.

“Personally, you were a true friend in every sense of the word. You were, and always will be, family. “The 10th Wahlberg” as my mom always said! Your friends and family loved you. My family loved you. My sons looked up to you. My wife adored you. I admired you. The city of Boston celebrated you. You were a legend, in a city of legends,” the singer expressed.

The “Blue Bloods” alum mused over the past few months with Petty as they bonded over their faith. Wahlberg admitted their faith was one of the most meaningful things they had experienced together, and he was grateful for it. He declared that he would be looking out for Petty’s wife and daughter, Zoey.

“I will see you again my dear friend! I love you so much, Pat. Godspeed! 🙏🏼💔😢🕊️ #RIPPatPetty,” ended Wahlberg’s touching tribute to his beloved friend.

Patrick Petty Tributes Pour In

The comments section of Wahlberg’s post was filled with tributes to Petty, condolences to Wahlberg, and sweet memories. Mark Wahlberg, Kid Capri, and LL Cool J left clapping and red heart emojis in response to Wahlberg’s post.

“P was the icon.. he always would look me head to toe and then say “ I like how you put that together” haha. He will be missed for sure,” read one message.

Another message said, “Naturally I want to say sorry for your loss Donnie, but losing Pat is a loss for all of us. He was such a great spirit and he will be missed. RIP PP.”

“Thank you for bringing Patrick into my life. One of the best. A great man and friend. Always enjoyed his presence. I’ll miss him❤️” was a different message.

One message declared, “Sending my deepest condolences bro. Pat is a Legend. 💐🕯️”