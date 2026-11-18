Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have reportedly welcomed a new addition to their lives.

According to a November 18 report from People, the model and actor recently adopted a Dalmatian puppy together, less than a year after they were first romantically linked.

A source close to the pair told the outlet that their shared love of animals has become something they enjoy bonding over.

Although Jenner and Elordi have not publicly confirmed their relationship or the reported adoption, the news offers another glimpse into their growing connection.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Reportedly Bond Over Their Love of Dogs

A source close to Jenner and Elordi told People that both stars have a strong appreciation for dogs.

“They are both huge dog lovers, it’s something they’ve bonded over,” the source said.

The insider also shared that the pair are already enjoying their time with their new puppy.

While People did not reveal the Dalmatian’s name or additional details about the adoption, the reported addition comes as Jenner and Elordi continue spending time together.

The two were first romantically linked in spring 2026 and have since made several public appearances together.

In July, another source told People that Jenner was enjoying her relationship with Elordi and appreciated his relaxed personality.

The insider described their personalities as compatible and suggested that they had developed a comfortable connection despite their relatively new romance.

The source also claimed that Elordi had spent time with Jenner’s family and made a positive impression.

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Kendall Jenner Has Always Had a Love for Animals

Jenner’s reported new puppy would join a long history of animals in her life.

According to People, Jenner grew up with several family pets, including a Chihuahua named Dolce and a black Labrador named Gabbana.

Her family also previously owned a Maltese named Bella.

In 2011, Jenner and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, received two puppies as Christmas gifts from their parents.

They named the dogs Louis and Vuitton, continuing the family’s tradition of giving pets fashion-inspired names.

Jenner has also spoken openly about her longtime interest in horses.

During a 2019 interview with The Cut, she described growing up around horses and developing a passion for riding at a young age.

“I grew up riding horses,” Jenner told the outlet.

She explained that horseback riding had been an important part of her childhood and something she consistently enjoyed.

Her history with animals makes the reported adoption a fitting addition to her life.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Have Made More Public Appearances Together

Jenner and Elordi have gradually become more visible together since reports of their relationship first surfaced.

In September, Elordi attended the Bottega Veneta spring/summer 2027 fashion show in Milan, where Jenner walked the runway.

The following month, the pair attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

According to People, Elordi was photographed taking candid pictures of Jenner during the event.

Jenner was also seen waiting for him alongside Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber before they entered together.

Although the two have kept details of their relationship private, their reported decision to adopt a puppy suggests they are continuing to enjoy spending time together.

For now, fans will have to wait to see whether Jenner or Elordi shares more about their newest furry companion.