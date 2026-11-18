Stephen Baldwin is opening up about a frightening health scare that landed him in the hospital earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published on Nov. 18, the actor, 60, revealed that he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease after experiencing an unusual sensation in his chest.

Doctors discovered a 90% blockage in one of his major arteries, prompting them to perform an immediate procedure to restore blood flow to his heart.

Baldwin described the experience as life-changing and credited his daughter, Hailey Bieber, with encouraging him to take his heart health more seriously years before his hospitalization.

The actor explained that his father, who died of lung cancer at 55, also had an aortic aneurysm. Given his family’s medical history, Hailey urged him to see a specialist about four years ago.

“Out of nowhere, Hailey looks at me and goes, ‘Hey, you know your thing with your dad’s aorta, did you ever have that checked?’” Baldwin recalled.

Although he initially brushed off her concerns, he eventually began having his health routinely monitored.

Stephen Baldwin Details the Symptoms That Led to His Hospitalization

Baldwin recalled being at home in early summer when he began experiencing a strange fluttering sensation directly over his heart.

The feeling would last three to five minutes before going away and returning roughly every four hours. He initially wondered whether it had something to do with what he ate.

By the following morning, however, the sensation was occurring every two hours. Despite not experiencing any pain, Baldwin decided to contact his specialist after 48 hours of recurring symptoms.

The actor was referred to a cardiologist and instructed to go to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

After undergoing several tests, doctors found a severe blockage in his left anterior descending artery. Baldwin underwent an angioplasty and had a stent placed to restore blood flow.

Learning the severity of his condition was particularly emotional for Baldwin, who recalled feeling healthier than ever while competing on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” just a year earlier.

He also recalled a conversation with his surgeon during his hospital stay that has stuck with him ever since.

“He gets like six inches from my face and says, ‘You’re a very lucky guy. God has plans for you,’” Baldwin shared.

Stephen Baldwin Has a Renewed Appreciation for Life

Getty (L-R) Alaia Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, and Hailey Rhode Baldwin at IIFA Awards on April 26, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images)

Faith and family have long played an important role in Baldwin’s life.

In a previous PEOPLE interview published in August, the actor discussed his decision to step away from mainstream Hollywood after becoming a born-again Christian in 2001.

Baldwin, who has been sober since 1989, married his wife, Kennya, in 1990. The couple shares two daughters, Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber, and has two grandchildren.

“Jesus is my rock. My wife is my anchor. I’ve had the most amazing life and I’m only 60,” he said at the time.

Following his heart scare, Baldwin has made several changes to his daily routine. He now exercises four days a week, and Hailey has connected him with a nutritionist and cardiac specialist to help him improve his diet.

The actor hopes that speaking publicly about his experience will encourage others to prioritize their heart health and stay on top of their medical screenings.

“When you face your mortality in this way? That’s a wake-up call that now has become a bit of a mission for me,” Baldwin told PEOPLE. “Hopefully I can be a part of communicating the importance of plaque tests, cholesterol checks, all of that.”