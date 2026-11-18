Perez Hilton has been spotted in public for the first time in more than three months following a disturbing incident during a livestream that prompted a police response.

The celebrity blogger, whose legal name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was photographed outside his Miami home on Tuesday, according to images obtained by the Daily Mail.

The 48-year-old appeared to be going about his day, stepping outside to collect a delivery before heading out for a walk around his neighborhood.

Hilton wore green shorts, a T-shirt featuring Kim Kardashian’s famous Paper magazine cover and black Crocs during the outing. At one point, he picked up an Amazon package before changing into sneakers and adding a safari hat and sunglasses. He also carried an umbrella as he made his way outside.

Hilton Was Spotted in Miami

During the approximately 23-minute walk to a nearby park, Hilton wore wired headphones and looked at his phone several times. The public appearance marks a notable moment after a difficult period for the media personality and his family.

In August, Miami police were called to Hilton’s residence after viewers became concerned about his behavior during a livestream. The incident involved Hilton cutting himself while broadcasting online, prompting an emergency response.

His sister, Barbara Lavandeira, and his three children — Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8 — reportedly left the home during the incident.

Hilton’s family later provided an update on his condition, sharing that he had been making progress in his recovery. In a statement published on his website Nov. 3, relatives explained that he had reached several important milestones since the August emergency.

His Family Previously Released a Statement

“It’s been three months since our family began navigating this difficult time,” the family said in the update. “While it hasn’t been easy, we’re grateful to have some positive news to share about Perez’s recovery.”

The statement also revealed that Hilton had been able to spend time with his children again. His treatment plan had also progressed, with the blogger transitioning into a partial hospitalization program.

He was also staying in supportive housing while continuing to receive mental health care, according to the family.

The update offered a glimpse into the steps Hilton has taken since the incident, while emphasizing that his recovery remains ongoing. His relatives expressed gratitude for the progress he has made but acknowledged that the experience has been challenging for everyone involved.

Hilton first became widely known for his celebrity gossip website, which helped make him a prominent figure in entertainment media during the 2000s. His online commentary and coverage of Hollywood stars made him a recognizable name across pop culture.

In recent years, he has continued sharing celebrity news and personal updates through his website and social media platforms.

His latest appearance comes as his family continues to share limited updates about his health and recovery. While the photographs show Hilton out in his neighborhood, his relatives have made clear that he remains in treatment and is continuing to receive support.