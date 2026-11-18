Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife, entrepreneur Brittany Mahomes, are excitedly expecting their fourth child.

The couple is already the parents of two daughters, Sterling, 5, and Golden, 22 months, and one son, Bronze, 3.

As fans eagerly anticipate news and updates on Baby Mahomes, the family has decided to share their gender reveal video with the public.

Patrick Mahomes & Family Reveal The New Baby’s Gender

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are overjoyed to expand their family. Having three children under six years old can be challenging at times, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Now, they’re preparing to welcome their fourth bundle of joy in the new year.

“Baby #4🥹🤭” Brittany captioned a new Instagram reel, revealing the gender of their next child.

In the clip, the couple shares a kiss surrounded by their three children. They push champagne flutes into a cake and reveal blue frosting. Around them, family and friends shoot off blue confetti, celebrating their future son.

Fans flooded the comments to wish the couple well and congratulate them. Many suggested names for the new baby boy, sticking to the Mahomes family’s theme of naming their children after metals. Popular suggestions included “Steel” or “Copper.”

During a press conference on November 11, Patrick Mahomes told reporters how excited he was to have another child on the way.

“Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it,” the 31-year-old told the press.

Though he ultimately prayed for a healthy baby, he quipped that he wouldn’t mind having a second son.

“I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score,” Mahomes joked with the crowd. “I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

The Family Shared the Big News Just Days Ago

A week ago, the Mahomes family publicly announced their fourth baby was on the way.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Brittany captioned the Instagram announcement.

The family of five took photos on the beach in front of the stunning ocean view. In the last photo, each member of the family places a hand on Brittany’s abdomen.

Plenty of fans, including the official NFL account, offered up their congratulations in the comments.

“What’s one more?!! So happy for yall! 🥰🥰🥰” one follower shared.

“Congratulations!!!! 4 is an incredible number!! ❤️” another added.

Both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have impressive sports backgrounds. However, the couple previously stated they intended to let their children follow their own dreams.

“I think that’s the best thing for me,” the quarterback told “Football in America” back in 2022. “I’m going to help teach my son, my daughter, all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to stay out of the way and let it be about them.”

“That’s what my dad did growing up, that’s what my parents did. They let it be about me, let me out there and have fun, they didn’t pressure me to do anything. I think that’s why I’m in the position I am today,” Mahomes added.