Teyana Taylor has a few beauty essentials she always keeps close, but there’s one product she isn’t ready to share with everyone.

The singer and actress walked Allure through her 10-minute beauty refresh in a video published November 12, revealing her favorite products, skincare habits and a homemade body butter she prefers to keep among friends and family.

After finishing her Allure cover shoot, Taylor demonstrated how she freshens up before heading to a table read with her cast.

Her routine focuses on hydration, a simple makeup look and products that help her feel comfortable throughout the day.

Teyana Taylor Shares Her Favorite Makeup and Skincare Products

Taylor started by touching up her lips with a Revlon PhotoReady product, explaining that she prefers a nude lip with a matte finish.

Although she enjoys makeup, Taylor said she generally avoids wearing too much.

“I feel like less is more because I have strong features,” she explained.

She described her preferred look as a natural, 1990s-inspired style that emphasizes her lips, eyebrows and lashes.

Next, Taylor reached for Dr. Althea 345, a cream mist she regularly uses to hydrate her skin.

She explained that the product feels more moisturizing than traditional facial sprays.

Taylor also shared that she usually keeps some of her favorite beauty discoveries to herself, but wanted to give Allure viewers a look at her routine.

Getty Teyana Taylor takes photos with fans at the 98th Oscars (Dolby Theatre: March 15, 2026)

Teyana Taylor Reveals Her Homemade Body Butter

One of Taylor’s most personal beauty essentials is a homemade body butter that she carries in a small container.

She explained that people frequently compliment her fragrance and ask what products she uses.

While Taylor has previously discussed some of her beauty favorites, she usually keeps the ingredients in her homemade products private.

“I love to smell good,” she said.

Taylor demonstrated the body butter’s consistency and explained that she also makes her own lotion.

When asked whether she planned to sell her creations, Taylor said she would rather keep them available informally to friends and family.

She compared the idea to a lemonade stand, explaining that she doesn’t want the responsibilities that come with running a larger beauty business.

Taylor also showed off Vaseline’s Sunlit Glow body product, which the company had customized for her.

She explained that changing outfits throughout the day can leave her skin feeling dry, making moisturizing products especially important.

Teyana Taylor Shares Her Everyday Beauty Essentials

Beyond makeup and skincare, Taylor keeps several practical products in her bag.

Her essentials include hand lotion, witch hazel wipes, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

She also carries individually packaged oral-care products to freshen up after meals.

Taylor explained that she likes vanilla-scented products and makes an effort to stay prepared when moving between different commitments.

The actress also briefly discussed her “All’s Fair” castmates, naming Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash-Betts as two people who particularly enjoy getting their makeup done.

Taylor described herself as more of a tomboy who prefers spending less time in the makeup chair.

She also expressed excitement about the show’s upcoming second season.

For Taylor, her beauty routine isn’t about using a large number of products. It’s about finding what works for her and feeling refreshed before moving on with her day.