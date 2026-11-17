Kim Kardashian is opening up about the support she received from her “All’s Fair” co-stars after the show’s first season faced negative reviews.

The reality star and actress returned to Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on November 17, where she discussed her acting career, working with Hollywood stars and why she remains proud of the Hulu series.

Although Kardashian initially worried about how her castmates would react to the criticism, their encouragement helped her see the experience differently.

Kim Kardashian Shares How Sarah Paulson Supported Her

Kardashian admitted that she felt nervous about the reviews because she worried her co-stars might regret working with her.

However, their reactions were much more supportive than she expected.

According to Kardashian, Sarah Paulson sent her a five-minute voice message reassuring her that the criticism was not something she needed to worry about.

Paulson also encouraged Kardashian to appreciate the work they had completed together.

“I need to be proud of the work that we did,” Kardashian recalled Paulson telling her.

The experience helped Kardashian reconsider how much importance she places on critics’ opinions.

She explained that a television show can still entertain audiences even when reviewers respond negatively.

Kardashian also said the show’s audience numbers exceeded what the team might have expected based on the reviews.

“You don’t need to have something critically acclaimed to be entertaining,” she said.

Hulu NIECY NASH-BETTS, SARAH PAULSON, KIM KARDASHIAN, GLENN CLOSE, NAOMI WATTS

Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Learned From Her Co-Stars

Kardashian also discussed how working alongside experienced actresses has helped her become more comfortable on set.

She revealed that she worked with an acting coach during the first season of “All’s Fair,” which helped her develop confidence.

By the second season, Kardashian felt more prepared after gaining experience through other acting projects.

She credited Glenn Close, Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor with helping her improve.

Kardashian recalled how Nash-Betts offered advice before her first scene with Close.

The scene required Kardashian to cry, something she had never attempted on command.

Feeling nervous, she called Nash-Betts on FaceTime before filming.

Nash-Betts helped her prepare emotionally and offered suggestions about how to approach the scene.

Kardashian said those experiences have made her increasingly confident in her abilities.

Kim Kardashian Says ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 Will Embrace Its Fun Side

Looking ahead, Kardashian shared that the cast is leaning further into the elements audiences enjoyed during the first season.

She described the upcoming season as even more playful, explaining that the team recognized viewers’ appreciation for the show’s exaggerated style.

“We leaned in,” Kardashian said.

The actress also discussed her busy schedule outside filming, including her continued goal of becoming a lawyer.

Although she previously planned to take the bar exam only once, Kardashian revealed that she now wants to try again when her schedule allows.

For now, she remains focused on her entertainment projects while continuing to work toward that personal goal.

Her comments reflect how she is approaching this next chapter of her career, learning from her experiences while remaining open to new opportunities.