There’s a new 007 in town.

On Monday, Nov. 16, it was announced that Robert Pattinson would be taking over the role of the infamous agent. However, fans were very quick to notice what appeared to be a major error in the first promotional shot.

In the video, Pattinson is holding a gun, but fans seemed to point out that he had “two thumbs on one hand.”

What People Are Saying

This error has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with reactions pouring in.

“Who knew #JamesBond has two thumbs? As a teacher this is a stark reminder why AI use in the classroom is extraordinarily effective for resource creation and enhancing feedback but also a dangerous tool with no due diligence,” one person commented.

“Two thumbs? Is the new James Bond Movie completely A.I. generated?,” another person posted.

“New Bond has two thumbs on his left hand apparently. AI slop from one of the biggest brands in cinema, dear me,” someone shared.

“I’ll give Pattinson a chance as Bond, but only because he has two thumbs on one hand…that’s pretty spectacular,” a fan joked.

However, others pointed out that it was not an editing error, but rather had to do with the way he was holding the gun.

“Everyone thinking Bond had a double thumb, 👍 I’m letting you know that it’s an optical illusion. It’s actually him having great form. At first I did think it was a double thumb from AI, but it kept bothering me, and finally it landed,” one person pointed out.

“Why do people think there’s a “two thumbs” issue with Pattinson’s Bond image? Yeah…humans have two thumbs and he’s holding that gun with both his hands. Now, one could argue he’s holding the gun an odd way, but as far I can tell, that second thumb is from his other hand lol,” another person said.

What Robert Pattinson Had To Say About His James Bond Casting

Getty Image Credit: Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Pattinson released an official statement following news that he will become the next 007, calling this “the honour of a lifetime.”

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Director Denis Villeneuve also spoke out following the release.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey,” he said. “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”