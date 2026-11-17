Academy Award-winning Spanish actress Penelope Cruz has revealed what film fans have been thanking her for after watching her 2026 movie “The Invite.”

Per IMDb, the sex comedy-drama’s plot is as follows: “Joe and Angela’s marriage is on the rocks. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors over for dinner, the evening takes an unexpected turn.”

Cruz, 52, plays Pina in the film, which is a remake of the 2020 Spanish movie “The People Upstairs.” Pina is one of the aforementioned “upstairs neighbours.” Along with Edward Norton’s Hawk, she gets invited to dinner by Seth Rogen’s Joe and Olivia Wilde’s Angela.

“The Invite” boasts a hugely impressive 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s clearly appreciated by viewers — not least by those who’ve been thanking Cruz for a very specific reason after watching it.

Penelope Cruz Loved Working on ‘The Invite’

Getty Penelope Cruz on “The Invite” red carpet in Spain.

In a chat with People, Penelope Cruz told the popular outlet that she loved working on “The Invite.”

The chat occurred at the 2026 ELLE Women In Hollywood event on Monday, November 16, at at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills.

Cruz began by discussing Olivia Wilde, who both directed and starred in the movie with her. She said, “Working with a woman like Olivia on ‘The Invite’ and seeing her do this multitasking in such an incredible way, but also so cool and peaceful and with time for everyone in every department, is very impressive what she did.”

She went on, saying, “I love the movie so much, and Seth and Edward, and all of them. And I’m so proud to be part of a film that is making people laugh and cry at the same time.”

The star — who won her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for 2008’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” and has also been nominated for Oscars for 2006’s “Volver,” 2009’s “Nine,” and 2021’s “Parallel Mothers” — then got onto the topic of viewer feedback.

‘The Invite’ Viewers Have Thanked Cruz for Their Divorces

Getty Penelope Cruz at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Invite.”

On the topic of viewer feedback, Penelope Cruz explained that some people who watched “The Invite” have, rather strangely, thanked her for their divorces.

She said, “Some people even write to us to tell us that they are thanking us for their divorce, which the movie, I think, is very honest and it can bring up conversations that are necessary. And some people are telling us, ‘Oh, thank you. This actually helped us to solve a problem in the relationship,’ and some people are thanking us straight for their divorce.”

Getty Penelope Cruz at ELLE’s 2026 Women in Hollywood event.

Cruz was an honoree at ELLE’s 2026 Women in Hollywood event. We send our heartfelt congratulations to her for that. She looked absolutely gorgeous at the event, wearing a red Ralph Lauren gown and gold earrings.

The star has three upcoming movies confirmed. Two of them, the revenge thriller “Day Drinker” and an as-yet-untitled Nancy Meyers film, come in 2027. The other one, the drama flick “Days of Abandonment,” doesn’t yet have a release date.

We’ll look forward to watching them all. Moreover, we wish Cruz all the very best with her ongoing career.

Penelope Cruz’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.