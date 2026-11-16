“Today” anchor Hoda Kotb is a world-renowned and well-respected journalist. But at the end of the day, she’s also a mother and loves participating in silly antics with her daughters.

Over the years, fans have loved seeing her girls grow up. She and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, co-parent their adopted daughters, Haley Joy, 9, and Hope Catherine, 7.

Though Kotb and Schiffman ended their romantic relationship, they always show up for the girls. They even dressed in matching Halloween costumes this year to ensure Haley and Hope had a fun holiday.

Now that football season is well underway, the “Today” anchor and her oldest child are entertaining fans with an adorable mother-daughter moment.

Ahead of the New Orleans Saints game this week, Hoda Kotb and her oldest daughter, Haley, got dressed up for the occasion.

“Lets go @saints !!!! Ready for tomorrow WHODAT!!!!” the journalist shared on Instagram this week. She attached a video of herself and Haley doing a fun dance while dressed in their Saints jerseys.

Sadly, their team lost to the Carolina Panthers, with a score of 17 to 20. But that didn’t stop the family from enjoying quality time together.

Fans complimented the video, expressing what joy it brought them. Many added that Haley was growing so quickly. The joy on the nine-year-old’s face was undeniable as she danced next to her famous mother.

The Journalist Feels Passionate About Her Favorite Team

Hoda Kotb has been a die-hard fan of the New Orleans Saints for much of her life. The journalist worked at one of the city’s stations, WWL-TV, in the 1990s. But even after all this time, Kotb still considers New Orleans her home. In 2014, she spoke with the team’s representative and told them how much the Saints mean to her.

“I think New Orleans is one of those places…it will be with me,” she shared. “It’s like a love affair that I’ll have for the rest of my life. It’s sort of like when the city hurts, you hurt and when the city celebrates, you celebrate.”

Of course, cheering for the New Orleans Saints each football season helps her stay connected.

“I remember so clearly the year we won the Super Bowl,” Kotb continued. I was on the field because I was covering it for NBC. I remember thinking this may be one of the best moments on earth because the entire nation saw us on our knees through a hurricane and then the entire nation got to watch us elevated to the highest point possible, right there on the national stage.”

Hoda Kotb elaborated on her lifelong love of sports, adding that she loves the lessons they provide. Without a doubt, that is something she wants to pass on to her daughters.

“I think to me, I’ve always thought sports are just full of life lessons for people and it’s full of dreams for people who wonder if something is possible,” she cheerfully said.