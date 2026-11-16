Robert Pattinson Calls James Bond Casting ‘Honor of a Lifetime’

Robert Pattinson‘s James Bond casting news is now official, and the actor has shared what stepping into the iconic 007 role means to him. Pattinson, 40, broke his silence after being named the next James Bond, calling the opportunity “the honour of a lifetime” and describing the role as a “dream come true.”

The actor also thanked director Denis Villeneuve and the team behind the next Bond movie for trusting him with one of cinema’s most recognizable characters.

Robert Pattinson Calls Bond Role A ‘Dream Come True’

Getty VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: Robert Pattinson attends the “Primetime” Photocall during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 05, 2026 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Pattinson addressed the casting in an official statement released after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed him as the next 007. The actor said being entrusted with James Bond was “the honour of a lifetime.”

He also called the opportunity a “dream come true” and thanked Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe and Amazon MGM Studios for their confidence in him.

The statement marked Pattinson’s first public comments since the Nov. 16 casting announcement, which ended years of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig. Craig’s final appearance as Bond came in 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Denis Villeneuve Says Pattinson Has A ‘Timeless Soul’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Denis Villeneuve attends GQ Men Of The Year 2026 at Chateau Marmont on November 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

Villeneuve also shared why Pattinson stood out for the role. In the official announcement, the director said Pattinson has “the timeless soul of 007” and brings “a spirit that is completely new.”

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” Villeneuve said. He added that he was “overjoyed” to welcome Pattinson as the new James Bond.

The casting also reunites the pair after their work on “Dune: Part Three,” in which Pattinson plays Scytale. EntertainmentNow reported on Pattinson’s selection as Bond following months of speculation surrounding several possible contenders.

Pattinson Joins A Long Line Of James Bond Actors

Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. The Associated Press confirmed that Pattinson is taking over the role for the franchise’s 26th film.

Craig portrayed the character across five films, beginning with 2006’s “Casino Royale” and ending with “No Time to Die.”

Pattinson now inherits the role as the franchise prepares for its first Bond movie under Amazon MGM Studios’ creative control. Reuters reported that the change follows a 2025 joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The still-untitled film will be directed by Villeneuve from a screenplay by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, with Pascal and Heyman producing. No official production start date has been announced.

Robert Pattinson Moves From Batman To Bond

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Robert Pattinson attends “The Batman” World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Pattinson’s casting gives him another major franchise role after his turn as Bruce Wayne in 2022’s “The Batman.” The actor is also currently involved in “The Batman Part II,” meaning his move into the Bond franchise adds another of cinema’s most recognizable characters to his résumé.

Pattinson has balanced large-scale studio projects such as “Twilight,” “The Batman,” “Dune: Part Three” and “The Odyssey” with more character-driven films including “Good Time,” “The Lighthouse” and “Mickey 17.” The Associated Press noted that his mix of blockbuster franchises and auteur-driven projects has remained a defining part of his post-“Twilight” career.

His first comments also make clear that he understands the significance of inheriting the role after Craig’s 15-year run. With Villeneuve directing and Pattinson now officially attached, Robert Pattinson’s James Bond chapter has moved from years of speculation into reality.