Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Show a Glimpse of Their Wedding Day, ‘This Story Has a Happy Ending’

“Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have shared a glimpse of their wedding day. The pair married on November 1, just weeks after their ex-spouses also tied the knot.

Former “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach shocked the world when news of their hidden romance went public in 2023. The network promptly fired the two, but the damage was far from done.

Holmes and Robach continued their relationship, resulting in their subsequent divorces from their then-spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. Fiebig and Shue found solace in each other, striking up a friendship and eventually falling in love.

Weeks after Holmes and Robach married, Fiebig and Shue also said, “I do.” See the sweet photo Andrew Shue shared from their special day.

Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Are All-Smiles on Their Wedding Day

After finding themselves caught in the middle of their spouses’ public scandal, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig wondered if they would ever experience happiness again. Thankfully, they found comfort in one another and built something safe and wonderful.

“Somehow, some way, this story has a happy ending and now a beautiful new beginning. 📸 by @cathrinewhite,” the actor shared a new Instagram update. He attached a photo of the happy couple beaming at the camera with their gorgeous farm behind them.

In the comments, fans wished the newlyweds well. Despite the heartbreak that Shue and Fiebig suffered, it ultimately brought them together.

“Thank God for the mess that made THIS! ❤️” one follower wrote.

“May God bless your union with many years. God allows the worst things to happen so the best things can be discovered, ❤️” another added.

The Daily Mail announced that Shue and Fiebig married on November 1, publishing photos of the special day. The outlet lovingly described the bride’s dress as “an elegant floor-length white lace gown with an off-the-shoulder corset-style bodice.”

Marilee Fiebig’s daughter, Sabine, served as a bridesmaid and proudly stood beside her mother.

The Actor Reflects on Falling in Love Again

Getty Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue attend the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala at Hall Des Lumieres on December 03, 2024 in New York City.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig began dating not long after the scandal broke. After three years together, they got engaged in early 2026.

“I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” the “Melrose Place” star told PEOPLE about their romance.

“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you,” Shue added. “It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself.”

Neither Shue nor Fiebig imagined themselves at the center of a very high-profile scandal. However, it also created a space for love to bloom.

“And this just happened to be a circumstance that allowed for that,” he continued. “I don’t think there was anything other than this just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”