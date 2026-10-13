Former GMA Anchors T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony

Former “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have officially said, “I do.”

In 2023, ABC News fired the co-anchors after their romantic relationship became public. Despite the public backlash, the pair fell deeply in love and kept their relationship alive.

Now, three years later, Robach and Holmes have married in a private celebration.

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Are Now Husband & Wife

PEOPLE reports that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially husband and wife. The couple married in a private ceremony in Arkansas on September 19. They applied for their marriage license just one day prior. T.J. Holmes is originally from the state and attended school at the University of Arkansas.

After leaving “Good Morning America,” Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went on to launch their own podcast, “Amy and T.J.” Last fall, they publicly announced their engagement.

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach shared on their show.

“We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship,” Holmes chimed in.

Both Robach and Holmes were married to other people when their relationship was discovered.

The Former GMA Anchors Have Been Wedding Planning in Secret

Since their relationship went public in such a salacious manner, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach understandably wanted to keep their wedding plans private for as long as possible.

The couple appeared on “Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast” back in May and confirmed they set a date for the wedding. However, they declined to share anything else.

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven’t revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us. We can’t say what that is. That’s a big thing for us,” Holmes shared.

Both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been married before. They wanted to do everything in their power to preserve their relationship and focus on their love and happiness.

“This will be our third marriage, both of us,” Robach added during the interview. “We’ve both been married twice before, and we want to maximize the amount of time we have together. We want to enjoy as much of that as we can.”

The Pair Has Been Silent on Social Media For Weeks

Despite having an active podcast, both Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been very quiet on social media for several weeks.

Robach’s last post is dated August 21, when she revealed they were celebrating Holmes’ birthday in Montreal. Holmes’ last post is from August 9 and features several photos from recent events in his life.

More than likely, the couple took the month of September to celebrate their new marriage and enjoy quality time with one another. After the initial scandal, losing their jobs, and subsequent backlash, fans understand why they would want to stay away from social media for a while.

Fans wish the newlyweds nothing but happiness as they explore this new chapter of life together.