Beloved ‘Good Morning America’ Correspondent Reveals Cancer Diagnosis at 34

Will Reeve is sharing a deeply personal health update after spending much of this year quietly undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. The ABC News national correspondent revealed to People on Tuesday, September 29, that he was diagnosed this spring after noticing a tender lump while showering.

Reeve, 34, shared a hopeful update revealing that he is now cancer-free following surgery and chemotherapy, with his latest checkup on Tuesday, September 8, showing no evidence of disease.

How Did Will Reeve Discover His Cancer?

Reeve initially thought the lump would disappear on its own. His wife, Amanda Dubin Reeve, encouraged him to have it checked. “I assumed it was nothing or would go away,” Reeve told the outlet.

Amanda, 30, pushed him to get an ultrasound, telling him, “It’s probably nothing, but what if it’s something?”

Getty Will Reeve speaks onstage

Doctors confirmed testicular cancer, and Reeve underwent an orchiectomy in early May to remove the affected testicle.

“We talk about ‘in sickness and in health,” he said. “We got an early test of our vows, just a few months in.”

Why Did Will Reeve Need More Treatment?

Further testing showed that 95% of the cancer was embryonal carcinoma, an aggressive form of testicular cancer, according to People.

On Wednesday, June 10, Reeve underwent a six-hour operation to remove dozens of lymph nodes from his abdomen. Three tested positive for cancer, leading doctors to recommend two rounds of chemotherapy.

“Every doctor I saw along the way was using what I call the good C-word-‘cure,'” he said.

Reeve completed his second round of chemotherapy on Friday, July 31.

How Did His Parents Shape the Experience?

The diagnosis carried particular weight for Reeve because of his family history.

His father, Christopher Reeve, lived with paralysis for nine years after a horseback-riding accident and died in 2004. His mother, Dana Reeve, died of lung cancer two years later.

“The irony is not lost on me that 20 years after my mom died of lung cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering, there I was in the same building getting treated for cancer,” Reeve added.

He said the experience gave him a new understanding of both parents, including what it meant to rely heavily on a spouse for care.

What Has Will Reeve Learned From His Cancer Diagnosis?

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Reeve credited Amanda, his siblings, friends and colleagues at ABC with helping him through treatment.

“I’m fortunate that I caught this early,” he said. “Yes, I had to jump through some flaming hoops to get to the other side, but it could have been much worse had I ignored it or delayed going to the doctor.”

He will continue undergoing regular bloodwork and scans to watch for recurrence.

“The experience has taught me to pay attention to my body,” Reeve said.

It has also changed how he thinks about everyday life. “It’s easy to get caught up in the madness of modern life and forget what’s most important.”

For Reeve, sharing the diagnosis is also an extension of what he learned from his parents. “I was raised to share one’s struggles if, in doing so, that might help others,” he told People.