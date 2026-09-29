Don Johnson, 76, Makes Rare Appearance With Handsome Youngest Son Deacon, 20

Actor Don Johnson has made a rare appearance alongside his youngest son Deacon. The glimpse gives fans a look at the 20-year-old who is not attending college. The “Miami Vice” star visited Deacon at school, although he wasn’t given the typical celebrity treatment you might expect from his son’s friends.

The 76-year-old appeared in photographs from the visit that were shared by Hello!, including one showing the actor posing with Deacon in his college dorm. It’s a considerably different setting from the red carpets and glamorous events where the “Miami Vice” star is usually photographed.

Deacon is the youngest of Johnson’s five biological children and one of three he shares with wife Kelley Phleger. Unlike his more famous half-sister Dakota Johnson, Deacon has largely remained away from the public spotlight.

Don Johnson Visits Deacon at His College Frat House

The images were initially posted online by Phleger to her Instagram account. They show Johnson sitting on a couch with his son inside a fraternity house at the University of Southern California.

In the relaxed photograph, Deacon sits with his arm wrapped around his father, with the two wearing big smiles. Deacon is wearing his fraternity’s cap, while Johnson is dressed casually in a white shirt and jeans.

It captures the father and son in an unfamiliar setting, in the surroundings that he shares with his college friends and classmates.

Phleger also included an image that shows her holding cheerleading pom-poms in the same building. She also included a lighthearted caption that read, “Parent visit to the Frat House! Hide the evidence 😜.”

Johnson later replied in a comment, saying, “Made my day. DJ and DJ. Just these ones are the pics I love.”

Don Johnson Recently Gathered All His Children For A Rare Family Photo

Deacon is the youngest of Johnson’s children. He was born in April 2006 and is one of three children that Johnson and Phleger share, including Grace and Jasper. Johnson also has two other children from previous relationships. They are actor Jesse Johnson with Patti D’Arbanville and Dakota with ex-wife Melanie Griffith.

Throughout his career, Johnson has continually referenced fatherhood as one of the most important things in his life. He regularly shares memories and photographs of him spending time with his children.

Johnson has also admitted that watching his previously young children grow up and leave home has been bittersweet.

That made a recent family gathering that included all of his children all the more special for Johnson. During the Christmas holidays in 2024, the actor was able to celebrate his 75th birthday surrounded by all of his children.

Deacon’s latest appearance comes after Johnson managed to bring his blended family together for an unusually complete photograph.

The actor celebrated his 75th birthday surrounded by his children and shared a rare picture of the group.“My Kids are my Everything!!!” he wrote alongside the photograph.

The gathering included Deacon, Grace, and Jasper alongside Dakota and Jesse.