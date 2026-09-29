Beautiful Heidi Klum, 53, Dazzles in Plunging Black Dress at Paris Fashion Week — Videos & Pics

German and American supermodel, actress, producer, businesswoman, and former “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum has been strutting her stuff on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Klum, 53, turned heads during the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris “Express Your Worth” show at the semi-annual event in the French capital.

The gorgeous star, who shot to global fame in the 1990s and appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998, proved she’s absolutely still got it as she stole the spotlight from a plethora of other stars.

She took to social media to share her experience — and her fabulous look at the event — with the online community.

Heidi Klum Looked Amazing on the Catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Heidi Klum shared a series of photographs and videos from Paris Fashion week with the 12.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of nine videos and two photographs. The footage and photos included several of Klum in her catwalk outfit. It was a gorgeous sequined wrap-style gown with long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh slit. She completed the look with black heels and her hair styled in soft, voluminous waves.

Other features in the snaps and videos include the Eiffel Tower, the enthusiastic Paris Fashion Week crowds, and signs showing the names of some of the other stars who took to the catwalk, such as Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, and Kendall Jenner.

Klum’s caption on the post reads, “@lorealparis Le Défilé in Paris 💫🖤✨.” She also tagged her makeup artist Linda Hay and her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez.

Of course, Klum’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Klum’s Fans Think She’s ‘Breathtaking’ & ‘An Absolute Knockout’

Getty Heidi Klum at Paris Fashion Week.

The comments section of Heidi Klum’s Paris Fashion Week post is awash with flattering messages. Her fans and followers couldn’t wait to tell her how amazing she looked at the event.

One of her followers commented, “Still an absolute KNOCKOUT! 🔥❤️”

A particularly big fan of Klum’s wrote, “Your dress sparkled like the Eiffel Tower, and your beauty radiated like a breathtaking sunrise. Last night, you showed the world that beauty knows no boundaries. To me, you were the most beautiful of them all. ❤️ I love you, @heidiklum.”

Someone else said, “Don’t lose your energy heidi 😍❤️❤️❤️🥹🥲🥲🤗🤴😘👸🏼.”

Another follower posted in German, saying, “Heidi gibt’s nur einmal und sie macht richtig, ich feier sie♥️♥️,” which translates as, “Heidi is one of a kind and she does it right, I celebrate her♥️♥️.”

“You are drop dead beautiful 🔥❤️,” proclaimed somebody else.

One Instagram user insisted Klum is “Such a Queen 👑🫶.”

Last but not least, one particularly flattering individual couldn’t find enough superlatives to describe Klum, commenting, “Super incredible beautiful classic Queen Super Model Heidi Klum amazing Jewel flower lovely WOW!!!💎💖✨🌹😘.”

We agree with Heidi Klum’s fans and followers — the glamorous star rolled back the years and looked absolutely phenomenal at Paris Fashion Week. We look forward to seeing her strutting her stuff on more catwalks in the future.