Rob Lowe Unhesitatingly Names His Best On-Screen Kiss, the Co-Star He Was ‘Very, Very’ Scared to Kiss

The ‘80s heartthrob has let out the secret of his best on-screen kiss, and it’s not who you think – neither Demi Moore nor Rashida Jones.

On Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen “Plead the Fifth” segment, Lowe was asked to pick the very best smooch he’s ever had for the cameras. The Musical starinstantly knew his pick, ignoring the entire list narrated by Cohen, Lowe answered, “I told you I wasn’t gonna plead the fifth. It’s Nastassja Kinski.”

Of course, Cohen has to “why,” to which Rob replied unhesitatingly, “Have a look at her.”

He dubbed Kinski “the most beautiful woman” he’d ever seen.

Lowe also admitted being intimidated to kiss her. “I was definitely scared. I was very, very scared.”

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Cohen then went to ask about Lowe’s secret to being “one of the sexiest men in Hollywood for decades.” Rob quickly answered what it wasn’t – his physique, since he’s been chugging quite a few milkshakes. But when pressed further, he cited his hair as his best feature, before admitting, “I was a little pretty. There’s no denying it.” Oh, come on, Rob — just a little?

Nastassja Kinski Co-starred With Rob Lowe in the 80s

Kinski co-starred alongside Rob and Jodie Foste in 1984’s dark comedy-drama film The Hotel New Hampshire, directed by Tony Richardson. She played a deeply insecure, vulnerable young woman, Susie The Bear who forms unconventional romantic and sexual relationship with John Berry (Rob Lowe).

Beyond their professional collaboration, the duo was romantically linked in the mid- ‘80s. However, the fling didn’t last, as Lowe was, at the time, in a highly publicized, long-term relationship with Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert.

Rob Lowe Had a High-Profile Dating History

Before finally tying knot with Sheryl Berkoff in 1991, Lowe was one of Hollywood’s premiere “Brat Pack” heartthrobs, who had string of highly publicised romance. During the 80s, soon after receiving sudden fame following his breakout role as Sodapop Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders, Lowe was linked with Demi Moore, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Marlee Martin, Winona Ryder, to name a few.

With all that in the past, Lowe now cherishes his relationship with Berkoff. In 2022, interview with People, Rob reflected on his relationship with his wife, “I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl.”

Soon after working together on Lowe’s erotic thriller Bad Influence, the duo casually started dating. But Rob knew this was going far beyond that, although before reaching that, he had to fight a personal battle.

In 1991, the two married, welcoming son Matthew two years later, and another son, John Owens, in 1995. The actor remains grateful and thinks highly of his wife, Sheryl: “I still think she’s the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother,”