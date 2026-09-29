‘Saved by the Bell’ Stars Remember Dennis Haskins With Emotional Tributes

The death of Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on “Saved by the Bell,” left fans mourning one of the sitcom’s most familiar faces. As tributes began pouring in, members of the show’s cast also shared memories of the actor they had known for years. Lark Voorhies was the first of the core cast to publicly honor Haskins, reflecting on a friendship that spanned nearly four decades.

Voorhies shared an emotional Instagram tribute late Monday, September 28, reflecting on the bond they formed long before Bayside High became a fixture of 1990s television. She was the first member of the show’s core cast to publicly react to his death.

What Did Lark Voorhies Say About Dennis Haskins?

“Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply,” Voorhies, 52, wrote.

The actress, who played Lisa Turtle, said their relationship extended far beyond their years working together.

“We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart. I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say. Rest in peace, Dennis; you will always hold a special place in my heart.”

How Did Mario Lopez React to Dennis Haskins’ Death?

Mario Lopez also reacted to Haskins’ death. The Instagram account for his radio show, On With Mario Lopez, posted, “RIP Dennis Haskins. Everyone’s favorite principal!”

Lopez, 52, then responded in the comments with a crying face emoji, adding another quiet tribute from Haskins’ longtime Saved by the Bell family.

How Did Dennis Haskins Become Mr. Belding?

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Haskins first played Principal Richard Belding in the Disney Channel series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” in 1988, then carried the character into NBC’s “Saved by the Bell,” which aired from 1989 to 1993.

He later returned for “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” and made appearances in other franchise projects.

In a 2013 interview with Parade, Haskins recalled how uncertain his future with the franchise initially seemed.

“On Good Morning, Miss Bliss, I was just glad to have a job. It was a long seven-audition process,” he said. “I was in. I was out. And then, finally at the last minute, I got it. We were just happy to be working. We weren’t thinking in terms of how long we were going to go.”

What Did Dennis Haskins’ Representative Say?

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Haskins’ representative confirmed his death to Us Weekly on Monday, September 28. No cause of death was immediately announced. “It’s a tragic loss,” his spokesperson said.

“Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more.”

The representative also remembered how much Haskins valued the viewers who continued recognizing him decades after “Saved by the Bell” ended.

“[Dennis] was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans,” the rep added.

“He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

Who Starred With Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins?

Voorhies and Haskins became part of one of television’s most recognizable school ensembles alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and the late Dustin Diamond.

For Voorhies, however, the loss is far more personal than nostalgia for Bayside High. Her tribute centered on the friend she knew for almost 40 years and the warmth she says remained constant throughout them.