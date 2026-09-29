Kendall Jenner Scorches Wearing Corset & See-Through Dress in Behind-the-Scenes Fashion Show Snaps

Gorgeous model, socialite, reality star, and general media superstar Kendall Jenner has shared some truly scorching behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest fashion show.

Jenner, 30, walked the runway at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris “Express Your Worth” show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, September 30.

While she’s known best for her roles in reality television shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians,” Jenner is indeed also an accomplished model. She looked every bit the catwalk queen as she showed off L’Oréal’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

Taking to social media, the beautiful style icon shared a collection of photographs and videos from the event that would otherwise have gone unseen.

Kendall Jenner Looked Fabulous at the L’Oréal Show

Kendall Jenner shared her behind-the-scenes snaps from the September 28 L’Oréal show with the 277 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post from the event includes a carousel of five photographs and three videos. The photos start with one of Jenner wearing a stunning beige corset with sheer elements (while drinking Coca Cola). Other images in the collection include two of her wearing the gorgeous black see-through dress (with a very high slit) that she wore on the catwalk, one of her getting ready in front of a mirror, and one of the iconic Eiffel Tower. The videos include one of her getting ready in front of a mirror and two of her posing for photographs in her black dress, as smoke from a smoke machine creates an atmosphere around her.

Needless to say that Jenner looks absolutely phenomenal in her photos and footage.

Jenner’s simple caption on her post reads, “bts at @lorealparis tonight.”

Of course, the star’s fans, followers, friends, and family members flocked to the comments section to have their say on her post.

Jenner’s Followers Think She’s the ‘Hottest Ever’

The comments section of Kendall Jenner’s post is buzzing with messages from people telling her how amazing she looks.

Her older half-sister, Khloé Kardashian, commented, “Ever have I ever seen anyone more gorgeous.”

Jenner’s friend and frequent collaborator, the fashion influencer and entrepreneur Devon Lee Carlson, wrote, “Most perfect girl ever.”

The star’s friend and frequent hairstylist, Cherilyn Farris, said, “ur kidding 🔥😍 kendall!!”

One of Jenner’s followers concisely and enthusiastically proclaimed, “HOTTEST EVER!!!🔥🔥🔥”

Another follower noted, “God was in a phenomenal mood the day he made you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Always be My favorite Girl 😍😍,” wrote somebody else.

Another Instagram user stated, “In this entire universe, you’re not just beautiful—you have a kind of beauty that makes you feel like the most beautiful girl in existence.”

Last but not least, someone else commented, “Another year, another slay👏.”

Kendall Jenner’s only major television credit in 2026 has been in the aforementioned “The Kardashians.” She has no other upcoming screen credits confirmed. However, she will co-executive produce the Kardashian-adjacent reality show “Calabasas Behind the Gates,” which we’re excited to see.

Moreover, we’ll look forward to seeing her slaying on more runways in the near future. She looked unbelievably pretty on this latest one.

Kendall Jenner’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.