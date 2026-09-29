Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Why She’s Hiding Her Acting Career From Her Kids

Gabourey Sidibe is already thinking about what the future could hold for her kids, but for now, she would rather they remain unaware of just how famous their mother is.

The actress, who recently returned as Queenie in “American Horror Story: 13,” is part of the franchise’s huge reunion of characters from previous seasons. At home, however, Sidibe says her 2-year-old twins simply know her as Mom.

She is particularly amused by daughter Maya, whom she says is “a lot like me.” Sidibe joked that if Maya discovers she can make a living from her personality, she could quickly decide to become a “nepo baby.”

Why Gabourey Sidibe Doesn’t Want Her Kids to Know About Her Career Yet

During an interview with PEOPLE at FX’s “American Horror Story: 13” celebration event on Sept. 23, Sidibe was asked whether she wanted her twins to follow her into acting.

Sidibe said she would rather Cooper and Maya not fully understand what she does for a living for some time. Her biggest concern, delivered jokingly, centered on Maya.

The actress explained that because her daughter already reminds her so much of herself, discovering that people can be paid for their personalities might make Maya less interested in developing other skills.

Sidibe said she would be fine if Maya eventually became a “nepo baby,” but she wants her daughter to first understand that there are many other possible careers.

Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, welcomed Cooper and Maya in early April 2024. PEOPLE confirmed the twins’ arrival that June.

Gabourey Sidibe’s Twins Still See Her as ‘Just Mommy’

For now, Sidibe says her children do not really understand her career. She told PEOPLE that the twins do not watch much television beyond cartoons and that, as far as celebrity status goes, someone else easily outranks her at home.

“Elmo is Beyoncé,” Sidibe joked, explaining that the “Sesame Street” character is the most famous figure in their household. She also recalled letting Cooper and Maya watch an episode of “Doc McStuffins” featuring her voice. Neither child recognized her.

Sidibe described being known to them simply as “just Mommy” as a “humbling experience that I love.” The anecdote supports what Sidibe says she wants for this stage of their childhood: her work may be familiar to millions of viewers, but it has not yet become central to how her children see her.

Motherhood Has Also Changed How Sidibe Approaches Acting

Sidibe may enjoy keeping Hollywood separate from home, but becoming a parent has affected the way she approaches her career. In a separate conversation with E! News around the “American Horror Story: 13” premiere, Sidibe joked that she now says yes to many jobs because they give her an opportunity to leave the house.

With two toddlers going through the “terrible twos,” she joked that the phrase is “not a rumor.” But Sidibe also offered a more serious reflection on motherhood and acting. She said becoming a mother has made her more sensitive and that she now brings more sensitivity and care to her performances.

That distinction is important. Sidibe has not said she keeps her acting career secret from her twins because she wants an escape from parenting. Rather, the two comments show different sides of her current life: she wants her children to explore their own interests while also acknowledging that motherhood has reshaped her professionally.

Gabourey Sidibe Returns as Queenie in ‘American Horror Story: 13’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Avantika Vandanapu, Paul Anthony Kelly, Gabourey Sidibe, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Ryan Murphy, Jessica Lange, Mena Suvari, Fedor Steer, Joey Pollari and Elle Chapman attend FX’s “American Horror Story: 13” Celebration Event at Hotel Chelsea on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sidibe’s comments come as she returns to one of her best-known television franchises. “American Horror Story: 13” premiered on Sept. 24 with three episodes on FX and Hulu and brings together characters and actors from across the anthology’s history. Disney’s official guide confirms the premiere schedule and returning cast.

Sidibe reprises Queenie, the character she first played in 2013’s “American Horror Story: Coven.” She later returned as Queenie in “Hotel” and “Apocalypse.”

This time, Queenie has changed along with Sidibe. The actress revealed that her character is no longer simply a student at Miss Robichaux’s Academy but has grown into a mentor helping guide younger witches.

The season also reunites Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates and Emma Roberts, among others.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy has emphasized that despite the return of several “Coven” characters, the season is much broader than one chapter of the franchise. He described it as bringing together elements from across the anthology, an approach

So while viewers are once again seeing Sidibe as Queenie, her twins remain largely unimpressed by their mother’s Hollywood résumé. For now, Sidibe appears perfectly happy letting Elmo keep the title of biggest star in their household.