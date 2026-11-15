Gypsy Rose Blanchard Breaks Down in First Live Interview Since Ken Urker’s Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker had planned a future together before his sudden death, and Blanchard became emotional while discussing the loss during her first live interview since his passing.

Blanchard, 35, spoke with “60 Minutes Australia” on Nov. 15 about losing Urker, the father of their daughter Aurora, and the accusations she has faced since his death on Oct. 1.

During the emotional conversation, Blanchard broke down while recalling the moment she learned Urker had died and strongly denied claims circulating online that she had anything to do with his death.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Breaks Down Discussing Ken Urker

Blanchard struggled to contain her emotions while reflecting on the day she learned Urker had died. According to People, she described collapsing after receiving the news.

Blanchard recalled her initial reaction: “I just kept saying, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no! This isn’t true. You’re lying, you’re making this up.’ And I just hit the floor, and I just remember screaming, screaming, screaming, screaming, ‘No, no, no!’”

“It’s been really difficult because I just, I can’t make sense of anything anymore,” she said. Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Oct. 1, his 34th birthday. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators had found no evidence of foul play, though the investigation remained open while officials awaited toxicology results.

Blanchard had spoken about Urker’s death before the televised appearance. EntertainmentNow previously reported that she issued a statement shortly after his passing, describing him as her “soulmate” and saying she was in disbelief. The Nov. 15 appearance, however, marked her first live interview since his death.

She Denies Claims She Was Involved In His Death

Blanchard also addressed accusations that have circulated online since Urker died. She called suggestions that she had been involved in his death “disgusting” and firmly denied the claims.

“I had nothing to do with Ken’s death,” she said, according to People. Blanchard said the accusations have been especially painful because of her history and the intense public scrutiny that has followed her for years. Authorities have not identified evidence linking Blanchard to Urker’s death.

The sheriff’s office previously said investigators had found no evidence of foul play, though officials had not ruled anything out while the investigation continued. Urker’s official cause of death remains pending as authorities await toxicology results. Blanchard previously told People that she believed he may have died from an overdose, though she said she did not know whether it was intentional.

Blanchard Says Online Harassment Took A Toll On Urker

Another major part of Blanchard’s interview centered on the online attention Urker received before his death. She said he had been deeply affected by negative comments and allegations made about him on social media.

Blanchard previously shared examples of what she described as bullying and harassment directed at Urker, including posts attacking his appearance, sexuality and relationship with her. People reported that she later shared examples of the online abuse he had received. During the “60 Minutes Australia” interview, Blanchard said Urker had been particularly upset by repeated accusations online that she said were false.

Following his death, she also launched a petition calling for stronger measures against targeted harassment and cyberbullying. People reported that the effort, which Blanchard called “Kenan’s Law,” aims to push social media platforms toward stronger responses to repeated harassment. EntertainmentNow previously reported that Blanchard believed the intense scrutiny surrounding Urker had a profound impact on him.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Feels Lost Without Ken Urker

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Gypsy Rose Blanchard arrives at An Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC Event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Blanchard and Urker had a long and complicated relationship that began years before they became parents. The pair first connected while Blanchard was incarcerated and became engaged in 2018. They later separated before eventually reconnecting following Blanchard’s separation from Ryan Anderson in 2024.

Blanchard and Urker welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, on Dec. 28, 2024. Before his death, the couple had spoken publicly about building a future together. In a 2025 interview, Blanchard said she believed they would be together “forever.”

In her first statement following his death, she promised that Aurora would grow up knowing how much her father loved her. “Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved,” Blanchard said at the time. Now, more than a month after his death, Blanchard’s own words capture how disoriented she remains by the loss: “I can’t make sense of anything anymore.”