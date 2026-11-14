Johnny Depp, 63, Reveals Heartbreaking Details of His Childhood & Relationship with His Mother

Johnny Depp bravely opened up about his past struggles. The 63-year-old spoke to The Wall Street Journal in an intimate and revealing interview about his life. Depp has undergone massively trying times over the past decade, but the latest piece dives into his childhood and his relationship with his mother.

The actor has always been heavily guarded about his personal life. This interview is an extremely rare instance of Depp trusting an outlet with information so close to him. The “Ebenezer” star has been on a promotional run for the film, his first mainstream vehicle in nearly a decade.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star carried a brooding image for years, but it was born organically rather than something he consciously cultivated. Now, Depp shows he’s willing to share his story on his own terms.

Johnny Depp Moved To ’40 Different Places’ During His Childhood

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Johnny Depp told The Wall Street Journal about his difficult upbringing. The actor revealed he never stayed in one place as a child and constantly moved between different cities. Depp said his life was uprooted each time because the family “moved around constantly — upwards of 40 different places.”

The 63-year-old was the youngest of four children born to Betty Sue Palmer. She had two children from a previous relationship, Daniel, 73, and Debbie, 70, both of whom her husband John Depp adopted. The couple then had a daughter, Christi, 65, before welcoming Johnny.

Johnny was not close with his biological father and was partly raised by his older brother. He calls himself a “loner” and “an outsider” as a teenager due to his volatile upbringing. At the age of 12, Depp received an acoustic guitar from his mother, which sparked a deep love for music that he calls a “lifeline.”

Johnny Depp Was ‘Thrown Out’ By His Mother And Only Became An Actor To ‘Pay The Bills’

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Johnny Depp revealed to The Wall Street Journal that his mother “threw [him] out” when he was a teenager. Betty Sue “fell into a deep depression” after she and Depp’s father divorced. She married a man named Robert Palmer in 1981, whom the actor calls a “mentor, father-figure, brother and friend.”

In a 2025 interview with The Telegraph, Depp had similarly spoken of the mistreatment he’d suffered from his mother. After being on the receiving end of physical and emotional maltreatment, Depp thanked her because she “taught [him] how not to raise kids.”

In The Wall Street Journal interview, the 63-year-old said he moved to Los Angeles at the age of 20 with his musical band. It was there that he met Nicolas Cage, 62, who suggested Depp try his hand as an actor. The “Ebenezer” star took Cage up on the offer because he “was up for anything that would help pay the bills.”

Johnny Depp Has A Place Where He’s ‘Found Total Peace And Quiet’

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Johnny Depp was never a fan of the celebrity lifestyle. The actor has put up with the notoriety of an A-list star but has worked hard to protect his privacy. To this end, he bought a 45-acre island with six beaches called Little Hall’s Pond Clay in 2004.

“It’s where I’ve found total peace and quiet,” Depp told The Wall Street Journal. “Nobody’s pointing a camera at me or staring. I bought my 1940s wood house in 2004 and added a yurt and a painting studio. Art continues to be a sanctuary that lets me process the world around me.”

Depp’s artistic career has also flourished in recent times. He displayed his work at London’s prestigious Halcyon Gallery in October. While that was his most high-profile showing, the actor had first unveiled his work in 2022. His pieces sold for a reported $4 million, comprising 780 prints across the art house’s 37 galleries.

As for what he does when he’s able to achieve the solitude he desires, Depp says he has very simple ways to pass his personal time.

“I like to grab about four or five books and flop on the couch and read. Or I play guitar in my music studio.”