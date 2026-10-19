Paul Bettany Finally Reveals True Status of Relationship with Johnny Depp in Extremely Blunt Terms

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany’s relationship has finally been explained. Bettany spoke to The Times, where he revealed the exact nature of how he knows Johnny Depp. The “VisionQuest” actor’s name came up frequently during Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun. At the time, the widespread belief was that Bettany was a close personal friend of Depp’s. The pair starred multiple films during a short span, and were frequently seen in each other’s company.

Now, Bettany, 55, has left no ambiguity behind where he stands with Depp, 63. According to the actor, it was a surprise when he kept hearing his name in Depp’s controversial relationship Heard, 40. The Marvel star kept quiet back then, but he’s finally spoken now.

Paul Bettany Says He And Johnny Depp Are Not Friends

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Paul Bettany was extremely blunt in shooting down any suggestiosn that he and Johnny Depp might be close. The “VisionQuest” star told The Times that he and Depp hadn’t been in contact back in 2020 either. According to the 55-year-old, the last time he had even spoken to his former co-star was many years prior.

“I hadn’t spoken to Johnny in years when that happened and I haven’t spoken to him since,” Bettany clarified to the outet. “I was being painted as this close friend of a guy I hadn’t spoken to in years…”

Bettany elaborated that he found it “odd” why his name kept coming up between things that “two celebrities threw at each other.” When asked why he didn’t come out with the same admission in 2020, the actor said it was because he didn’t feel the need to.

The actor, who has been married to Jennifer Connelly since 2003, said that his friends know where he stands. Bettany said he lives a very quiet life away from the cameras and didn’t see why he should be involved.

“So I decided to say nothing because, I think, people know me,” Bettany concluded. “I’ve been married 23 years and, for what I do, I live an incredibly quiet life. Everybody kind of thought this is probably a nothing burger – and left it alone.”

Inside Paul Bettany And Johnny Depp’s Alleged Friendship

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Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany had what many assumed was a solid friendship. The two appeared in three films during a five-year span at the height of Depp’s peak. The pair starred in a variety of genres in films like 2010’s mystery thriller “The Tourist,” 2014’s sci-fi “Transcendence,” and 2015’s comedy “Mortdecai.”

Bettany and Depp’s alleged closeness first came up during the latter’s lawsuit against The Sun. In 2020, text messages between the pair became public, which revolved around Amber Heard. Depp had sued News Group Newspapers for libel; the case was ultimately ruled against him.

The supposed friendship was a talking point once more in 2022 when Depp sued Heard. Bettany had similarly kept quiet during the high-profile court proceedings. By 2026, however, the Marvel star is more comfortable in setting matters straight over where he stands.

Johnny Depp is in the midst of a mainstream comeback. The actor will be seen in the big-budget fantasy “Ebenezer,” followed by the supernatural revenge thriller “Day Drinker.” Meanwhile, Bettany has made a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “VisionQuest” after a five-year hiatus from the franchise.