Johnny Depp, 63, Takes Major Step in Second Career

Johnny Depp is establishing a solid alternative career. The 63-year-old is heading to the UK for his first major art exhibition in the country. Depp, best known for Oscar-nominated performances and blockbusters like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” has built a steady presence in the artistic space. The actor is at the Halcyon Gallery on October 13. It will be the biggest international exhibition to feature his work.

Depp’s other ventures involve a musical career, including a supergroup called Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. However, his art has been massively successful, even if primarily away from the mainstream eye.

Now, the multi-time Oscar nominee is bringing his work to the largest platform to date.

Johnny Depp Will Showcase His Work At London’s Halcyon Gallery

Johnny Depp’s UK exhibition promises to be his most ambitious. The “Ebenezer” star has showcased his work in London before, but not on this scale. Depp’s visual art will provide an intimate look into his work, comprising paintings, drawings, and collages.

“Johnny Depp has always followed his own creative instincts, unconstrained by the boundaries between art, music and film,” Halcyon Gallery founder and president Paul Green said in an official statement. “What draws us to these works is their emotional directness and the strength of his individual vision. We are delighted to welcome him to Halcyon, inviting audiences to look beyond familiar perceptions and encounter his art on its own terms.”

Depp himself described his passion for art. The 63-year-old called it an “escape into a blank piece of paper.” He likens it to the same creativity he has in acting, and considers it another lens. His work was lauded by Hacyon Art Director and Vice President Kate Brown, who called him a “true Renaissance Man.”

Johnny Depp’s Art Looks Into His Life

The exhibition is a journey through Depp’s life, featuring light and darkness exhibits, portraits of friends and collaborators, and works from his imagination. The actor took another bold swing by presenting his first sculpture at the show, a piece that has very personal origins.

The sculpture is titled The Bunnyman and is derived from a drawing by Depp’s son, Jack; he sketched it when he was only 5 years old. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has now brought it to life in corporeal form.

According to Depp, he sculpted the piece because the “half-human, half-rabbit guardian carrying a sword of truth” reminded him of his own recurring childhood dream.

Inside Johnny Depp’s Artistic Career

Johnny Depp’s artistic works were previously hosted at Castle Fine Art in London’s Covent Garden. That show was titled the “Friends & Heroes” collection. It featured pieces on famous names like Al Pacino, Elizabeth Taylor, Boby Dylan, and Keith Richards.

Deep made a big mark with the exhibit, selling nearly $4 million worth of pieces. He sold a reported 780 prints across the art house’s 37 galleries. Depp credits his success to his passion for the work. The actor said the paintings “surround” his life, and that he had previously kept it personal.

It was in 2022 that Depp decided to take his artistic ambitions to the professional stage. The Oscar nominee said he had previously “limited” himself, and was now ready to share it with the world. His work at the time was praised by art publishers like Glyn Washington, who called Depp a “true creative.”

Johnny Depp’s current exhibition opened October 13 at Halcyon Gallery, 148 New Bond Street, London.