‘Footloose’ Star Kevin Bacon Shares Video About How His ‘Sentimental’ Package Has Gone Missing

Kevin Bacon is a veteran actor celebrated for his roles in “Footloose,” “Hollow Man,” and “The Following.” On Friday, October 16, he posted a video on Instagram informing fans that a very special package had gone missing on its way to Ireland.

Kevin Bacon Shares His Delivery Issues with His Parcel

The actor told fans he was in Ireland for work and had shipped “some old clothes” to him. “I don’t buy a lot of clothes; I’ve had these clothes probably since the 90s,” he shared. “So, I used a shipping service that — I don’t want to say the name, but it rhymes with Bredex.” His clothes were first shipped from New York on September 28, and have still not arrived.

Bacon informed fans that his package has traveled from New York to Memphis to France to Germany. It was then incorrectly sent to Israel, instead of Ireland, and then to France again. It kept being shipped to the wrong destinations before finally reaching the United Kingdom, and then Ireland. But the journey did not end there, and Bacon is still not in possession of his parcel. He said that even though it is now in the country, he still cannot access his parcel.

“Guess what?” the actor said. “On October 11, it left the U.K. and came straight to Ireland, where it has been sitting for five days, and they say they’re unable to deliver it. I don’t understand why; it’s just sitting there. I can’t get a person on the phone; I have not been able to talk to anybody.”

The “Mystic River” star also told fans the contents of the package weren’t just clothes; they were clothes that held sentimental value. “I’ve had them since the ’90s; they have a certain sentimental value,” he said. ”Old boots, old jeans, old hats.”

Fans React to Kevin Bacon’s Relatable Story

Fans loved Bacon’s video because it was so relatable, and many have experienced their own issues with postal or delivery services. Fans flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts, and some even shared their own stories.

“I once had them leave me a note in my mailbox telling me they couldn’t deliver a package because they didn’t have my address!” a fan shared. Their comment has been liked over 15,000 times.

“Justice for Kevin Beacon clothes. Like him, they are national treasures,” another person shared. “This is the classiest customer service complaint ever,” a third comment reads.

Other reactions include, “Your old clothes are having the vacation of their life! Let them have their moment. You’ll be reunited once they’ve finished the Guinness tour in Dublin—that’s how it works there,” “I hope your mum wrote your name on the collar tags. Welcome to Ireland,” and “I’m obsessed with the fact that you made a video about this.”

FedEx also reacted to the post, writing, “We have escalated this internally, and our customer service team is working on getting more information!” Fans praised the company in the comment section and liked their comment over 3,000 times, while others criticized them for the parcel taking so long.