Kaia Gerber Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Brother Presley As Family Breaks Silence On His Passing

Kaia Gerber is paying tribute to her beloved brother, sharing a lengthy note on her Instagram page on Sunday, October 18.

The first slide of the post included a video of the two when they were younger, while one of the last slides was a photo of them on the beach as kids. In the middle, she posted a heartfelt note.

Presley tragically passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Resolutions Living, a sober living facility located in Santa Monica, California of a suspected overdose. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Read Kaia Gerber’s Full Note:

“Prez, i don’t have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. and how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief,” she began. “i’ve read all of the books and i have none of the answers. my articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. i am quite literally, down on my (expletive) knees.”

“you know how much I loved being your sister. it has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. i came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. i had more love for you than i knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, i’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole,” she continued. “you believed – always believed – in people. you met cruelty not with anger, but with confusion and curiosity. you believed people were inherently good because, presley, you are inherently good.”

“and somehow, through all of it, i got to be you sister, your lucky eternal witness, watching you do the most hard-core, heavy metal thing anyone can do: you stayed soft,” Gerber wrote, “you were my ultimate teacher while you were here, and now i’m left wondering what i could possibly be taught in your absence. and i keep thinking about how when we were little, i got scared before getting my ears pierced so you went first. you always went first. but when i held the earring they took from your body, all i could think was: this belongs to you. and i really (expletive) wish you hadn’t gone first this time.”

“one of the last things you wrote about was a dream you had where animals were running from a fie into a lake. you wondered, ‘if fear makes type of animal not matter.’ you left me with the answer. whatever kind of animal i was before this doesn’t matter anymore,” Gerber penned. “to say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. i was born loving you. i will die loving you. there was never anything else.”

“i am learning how to love you when i cannot see you. how to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. how to be your sister in a world that i can’t reach for you in. i don’t know how to do that yet. you missed our date. i forgive you. keep a place for me in the meantime,” she expressed. “because, presley, even knowing where it ends, i would choose it all over again, every second. i would walk knowingly toward this grief if it meant that on the other side of it i got to be your sister.”

“richad feynman once wrote to his wife after she died, ‘you, dead, are so much better than anyone else alive. my darling wife, i do adore you. i love you my wife. my wife is dead.’ give me the whole impossible bargain. give me every year with you and then give me this. alright. i’ll take it,” Gerber stated. “my darling brother, i do adore you. i love my brother. my brother is dead. and this party sucks so bad without you, prez.”

“my best buddy, my great protector, the hardest i’ve ever laughed and the one true love of my life – you lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away. and i love you. and i love you. and i love you. only you know how much. thank you for being here,” Gerber concluded.

Cindy Crawford Also Broke Her Silence

Cindy Crawford also took to Instagram to share her heartbreak at losing her beloved son, in which she remembered him as a “sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever.”

“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years,” she wrote, adding that they are “so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.”