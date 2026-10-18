Gisele Bündchen Photographed Looking Effortlessly Gorgeous as She Recovers From an Injury

Gisele Bündchen is one of the fashion industry’s most recognizable faces, but fans hoping she would make a runway comeback and take to the Victoria’s Secret 2026 runway for the seventh time on Sunday, October 18, will be disappointed! Recent photos show her walking with crutches and a medical boot.

Gisele Bündchen Photographed on Crutches

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bündchen was photographed outside the Delano Hotel in Miami Beach on Friday, October 16. She looked gorgeous, wearing denim shorts and a black vest. On her left foot, she is wearing a flat sandal, and on her right, a medical boot. She wore sunglasses and left her hair long and loose. It is unclear what happened to Bündchen or how serious her injury is.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts in the comments. “Looking good even with her foot broken,” a comment reads. “I wish her quick recovery,” another person shared.

A third fan speculated about the model’s inclusion in Victoria’s Secret’s show this year. “That means she is out of the Victoria’s Secret show this year I heard she was supposed to come back and wear the million dollar fantasy bra,” she wrote. Bündchen walked the Victoria’s Secret runway from 1999 to 2006.

Gisele Bündchen Retired from the Runway

In 2015, Bündchen revealed she would retire from runway modeling. “Automatically my body tells me if what I do is worth it, and it asked to stop,” she told Brazilian newspaper “Folha de Sao Paulo,” Vogue reports. “I respect my body; it’s a privilege to be able to stop. I don’t see how to continue modeling on the catwalk.”

She added, “Stopping will leave room for other projects I have for myself.”

Bündchen rose to fame in the ‘90s, and her popularity continued throughout the early 2000s. She is still celebrated for her beauty and style, though she now enjoys a more private life to focus on her relationship and raising her children.

Gisele Bündchen on Motherhood

Bündchen married Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on December 3, 2025, after her divorce from longtime husband, Tom Brady, on October 28, 2022. In February 2025. Bündchen and Valente welcomed a son named River. Bündchen is also a mother to two other children, Vivian and Benjamin, whom she shares with Brady.

Months after welcoming River, she shared her thoughts on motherhood with Vogue France. “Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I’m back in control of my routine,” she said, People reports. “As any new mom knows, it’s incredible how much sleep — or lack of it — can change everything! But once again, I feel truly grateful: being able to be home with my kids and enjoy every moment with them is priceless.”

On December 31, 2025, Bündchen offered a rare glimpse into her views on motherhood on Instagram. “As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full,” she wrote. “This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything—my time, my priorities, my heart. I’m grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can’t fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what’s next.”