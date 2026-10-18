Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026: What to Know About the Models, Musical Guests and More!

Bouncy blowouts, sparkling lingerie, and oversized feathered wings flowing down the runway are all trademarks of the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which has captivated audiences for decades. What began as a small marketing event in 1995 quickly became a cultural phenomenon, turning the lingerie brand’s runway into one of fashion’s most recognizable spectacles. Now, the highly anticipated show returns Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. EDT, bringing its signature glamour, elaborate designs, and star-studded spectacle back to the runway.

This year’s show promises a mix of returning supermodels, rising fashion stars and major musical performances. Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham are among the models set to walk, while Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE will take the stage.

As the brand prepares for another highly anticipated runway event, the show also marks another chapter in a legacy that has experienced tremendous success, controversy and a major comeback.

From the Fantasy Bra to a Cultural Phenomenon

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show became known for its extravagant runway productions, elaborate lingerie designs, and glamorous cast of supermodels. In 1996, the brand introduced the Fantasy Bra, which quickly became one of the show’s most anticipated features. Each year, a selected model would wear a specially designed bra adorned with precious jewels, sometimes valued at millions of dollars.

The annual presentation helped elevate the show beyond a traditional fashion event, turning the runway into a spectacle that blended luxury, entertainment, and pop culture.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the production continued to grow, attracting some of the biggest names in music to perform alongside the models. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles were among the artists who took the stage, creating memorable moments that extended the show’s reach beyond the fashion industry.

Getty Fall Out Boy and Taylor Swift perform at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret Angels became celebrities in their own right. Models such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bündchen and Heidi Klum became synonymous with the brand, building devoted fan bases and helping define its signature aesthetic. Their appearances, combined with the show’s elaborate wings, glamorous beauty looks and playful, ultra-feminine designs, made the runway a highly anticipated annual event.

However, the show’s popularity eventually began to decline. In 2019, Victoria’s Secret canceled the production amid falling viewership and growing calls for the brand to reconsider its approach to marketing and representation. At the time, L Brands Chief Financial Officer Stuart Burgdoerfer said the company wanted to “evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret.”

After a five-year hiatus, the fashion show returned in 2024. While its comeback generated excitement, the production also faced criticism from some longtime fans who felt the new direction strayed from the playful, glamorous identity that had originally made the event famous.

Now, with another show on the calendar, Victoria’s Secret has another opportunity to bring longtime fans back while introducing a new generation of viewers to its signature runway spectacle.

Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin and More Return to the Runway

The 2026 model lineup is beginning to take shape, with several familiar faces confirmed to walk alongside a new generation of fashion stars.

Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Abby Champion, Alex Consani, and Devyn Garcia are among the models scheduled to appear. More names are expected to be announced ahead of the show.

Victoria’s Secret revealed Hadid’s return in a short social media video in which the model says, “Get in, Angels, we’re going to L.A.!” before blowing a kiss to the camera. The announcement added to the excitement surrounding the show, particularly for fans eager to see familiar faces return to the runway.

Getty Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Palvin also confirmed her return on Oct. 16, just six weeks after welcoming her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, actor Dylan Sprouse. Victoria’s Secret marked the announcement with an Instagram video featuring Palvin pushing a stroller with an “Angel on Board” sign.

The model’s return adds another notable moment to this year’s show, as she joins fellow Angels and established fashion names for the highly anticipated event.

Beyond the runway, music will play a central role in the production. Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE are confirmed to perform, continuing the tradition of pairing fashion with live entertainment.

The combination of established supermodels, emerging talent and high-profile musical acts reflects the show’s continued effort to appeal to a broad audience while maintaining its connection to pop culture.

Getty Models pose with singers Selena Gomez, Ellie Golding, and The Weeknd at the end of the runway during the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

As Victoria’s Secret prepares to take over the runway once again, the 2026 show arrives with a legacy to uphold and expectations to meet. From its early days as a marketing event to its rise as a global fashion spectacle, the production has continually evolved alongside the industry and its audiences.

Whether viewers tune in for the lingerie, the elaborate wings, the returning Angels, or the musical performances, Sunday’s show will offer another chance for Victoria’s Secret to define its place in fashion and entertainment.